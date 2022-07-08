ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

I’m a BBQ expert and this is what your favourite summer food says about you – it’s bad news if you like corn on the cob

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DtGu_0gZAI2PX00

There's nothing Brits like more than a BBQ on a hot summers day.

But according to one BBQ expert, your favourite BBQ grub can say a lot about you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja6hh_0gZAI2PX00
Sam Wanstall, a BBQ expert, revealed what your favourite BBQ food says about your personality Credit: Traeger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQH9X_0gZAI2PX00
It's bad news if you like a burger Credit: Getty

Corn on the cob

BBQ expert, Sam Wanstall, from Traeger revealed to Fabulous what your favourite BBQ dish says about your personality.

If you're the kind of person who starts salivating at the thought of a grilled corn on the cob slathered in butter then you probably don't care what people think about you so long as you're having a good time.

He said: "Corn on the Cob is for those who don't mind diving in and getting messy, buttery dribbles down their chins or clothes.

"They won't be wearing white while they are busy tucking in!"

Burgers

Is it even a BBQ if you don't have a burger?

But if you're main focus is the burgers then it means you're not one to rock the boat or draw any attention to yourself.

"The burger lover likes to play it safe, not take any risks

or stand out from the crowd.

"They are more likely to be ‘here for the beer’, than expecting haute cuisine," the BBQ expert adds.

Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are another staple at a BBQ and if it's your favourite you probably have a passion for street food.

Being a hot dog lover probably means you're very laid back and on the go.

You're not scared to grab food from any street corner vendor your nose guides you to.

Sam said: "You're happy disregarding the five-second rule.

"The Hot Dog is the perfect all in one food for speedy, no mess, no fuss eating on the go."

Steak

If you walk into a BBQ expecting steak t hen the chances are you're a true carnivore who wouldn't even touch the side salad or stuffed mushrooms.

You also probably love playing hostess with the mostess and can't help but show people how good you are at everything.

"You have a passion for the finer things in life, and don’t

mind spending money on the best cuts," said the BBQ whizz.

You can often be found making a fuss over the size of your rumps and T-bones, and quick to try and show off your BBQ skills to friends and family.

Wings and ribs

If you're happy to tuck into these messy foods in public then your probably the life and soul of the party who sees yourself as 'macho'.

You aren't afraid to be who you are and confidence is second-nature to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPaSD_0gZAI2PX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzTaY_0gZAI2PX00

Sam revealed: "It’s all about the game day for these confident, eat-

everything-with-your-fingers outgoing personalities."

"You probably don't care too much about eating etiquette," Sam adds, as you're to busy having fun and enjoying yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPQXS_0gZAI2PX00
What does your favourite BBQ food reveal about you? Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried Ruby Chocolate Blondies and They Were So Good, I Wouldn’t Mind Making Them Every Week

Every time I come across a new baking recipe, I get so anxious to try it out that I end up making myself a bit nervous. As excited as I am to learn something new, I am usually a little apprehensive to start for fear of messing up and having to begin again from scratch. With each recipe, however, I gain a little more confidence. And truth be told, I haven’t messed anything up yet. OK … well, maybe a few times.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Corn On The Cob#Street Food#Etiquette#A Good Time#Food Drink#Bbq#Brits
Mashed

What To Do If Your Gravy Is Too Thin

Your roast beef is cooked to medium-rare perfection. The Yorkshire puddings have risen and are a scrumptious golden brown. And the mashed potatoes are a picture of creamy goodness. All that's left is your arch nemesis: the gravy. Gravy seems easy enough to prepare. After all, traditional recipes contain a mere handful of ingredients. How hard can that be? Well, it would seem that a lot can go wrong when making a simple gravy, making it "not so simple" at all.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Amazing Teriyaki Burgers

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These tangy and zesty burgers are topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple, and all of the delicious hamburger fixings that you could want. It’s dripping with flavor and will soon become a family favorite!
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Boozy Slushy Drink Stays Cool All Day With a Unique Ingredient

Click here to read the full article. From pies to breakfast dishes, Martha Stewart truly knows how to make summer all the more delicious. This time, she’s helping our craving for a good, fruity cocktail to sip outside. On July 8, Stewart posted a video of her creating this gorgeous cocktail recipe we’ll definitely be recreating all summer long. She posted the easy-to-follow video with the caption, “Frozen peaches, rather than ice cubes, are what make this vodka-based drink so slushy and cool. It’s easy to make a virgin version of this frappe by simply subbing water for the spirits. Get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yankodesign.com

Ecovado is a more environmentally-friendly alternative to avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits, even before it became the in-thing for hipster cafes and restaurants. Whether as part of your toast or as a dessert staple with condensed milk or as a guacamole dip, it’s one of those all-around fruits that I enjoy eating. But not all countries are avocado-rich and for those that have to import them, it’s actually one of the most unsustainable, energy-intensive, and resource-intensive crops. What if you could have the flavor and texture of it without having to spend as many resources and energy on it?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Make Cookies In Your Air Fryer

Who doesn't love devouring different types of cookies — or should we say little cakes? Yep, you read that right. Did you know that the word cookie is derived from the Dutch word "koekje," which means "small or little cake" (via Online Etymology Dictionary)? While countries around the world have different names for the word "cookie," we know the heavenly smell of freshly baked cookies is enough to evoke the Cookie Monster inside anyone — no matter how old they are.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

These Cucumber Cutting Hacks Will Level-Up Any Cucumber Salad

Cucumber salad is a favorite light and refreshing summer side, and this season TikTokers are leveling it up with two fancy (but oh so easy) cutting hacks. These cuts make noodle-like shapes out of the cucumbers, allowing them to soak up and hold onto the dressing. These sleek and beautiful styles will make your homemade cucumber salad look like a gourmet dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Watermelon Cucumber Salad with Feta and Honey-Lime Dressing

We’re on a mission to make fruit salads that don’t suck. Enter Feel Good Foodie blogger Yumna Jawad’s watermelon cucumber salad with feta and honey-lime dressing. It’s juicy, sweet, tangy and basically everything a store-bought bowl of grapes and honeydew could never be. “Colorful and refreshing,...
RECIPES
Family Proof

How To Make Keto Pancakes: Recipes Worth Cooking

This keto pancakes recipe is gluten-free, low carb, sugar-free, and perfect alongside any toppings. Plus, you can make them with just 7 ingredients and in 15 minutes (5 minutes prep, 10 minutes to cook). Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots

The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY CAJUN CABBAGE CASSEROLE

This easy Cajun cabbage casserole makes the perfect weeknight dinner! It’s full of flavor and takes very little time to prepare. This recipe is perfect if you have an abundance of garden cabbage. It’s also versatile in that you can spice it up as much as you want. I like to serve this dish with our cornbread muffins.
RECIPES
Parade

16 Juicy Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Will Convince You to Trade Chops for This Boneless Cut

Pork tenderloin has long been one of my go-to weeknight dinners. It’s affordable, cooks quickly and can be much juicier than other bone-in pork chop recipes. However, it did take a lot of trial and error on my part before I finally mastered the technique of cooking a juicy pork tenderloin every time, so I'm sharing some of my best tips for doing so, along with 16 of my favorite pork tenderloin recipes.
RECIPES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
585K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy