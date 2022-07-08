ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Pennsylvania dispatcher who failed to send ambulance charged in 2020 death

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pc382_0gZAFkVP00

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A 911 dispatcher has been charged after prosecutors said he refused to send an ambulance to a woman who was severely ill.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office told WPXI that Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other government function.

Diania Kronk passed away in 2020, after her daughter, Kelly Titchenell, called 911 and asked for an ambulance to be sent to her mother, WPXI reported.

In a recording of the 911 call, an operator, identified by police as Price, responded to Titchenell’s request for an ambulance by asking if she was “willing to go” to a hospital approximately half an hour away from her rural home, The Associated Press reported. Price said he would send an ambulance, but said, “we really need to make sure she’s willing to go.”

When Titchenell and her children arrived at the house, she found her mother nude on the front porch and talking incoherently, the AP reported.

“According to the investigation, (Kronk) was denied medical services when all three ambulances were available for dispatch,” District Attorney David Russo told WPXI. Prosecutors said Kronk’s death was a “direct result” of a 911 policy violation.

“This is unheard of, to me. I mean, they’ll send an ambulance for anything,” Titchenell told the AP. “And here I am telling this guy that my mom’s going to die. It’s like, her death, and she doesn’t get an ambulance.”

Russo told the AP that he is also investigating whether there was any inappropriate policy or training that would have resulted in dispatchers refusing services to callers.

Titchenell has also filed a lawsuit against Price in federal court, accusing him of “callous refusal of public emergency medical services,” the AP reported. In the lawsuit, Titchenell said that she told Price that her mother was jaundiced, incoherent and bleeding, and that Titchenell had to watch her mother die a slow death because no ambulance was sent, WPXI reported.

Kronk died at 56 years old, within 24 hours of Price’s failure to send an ambulance, WPXI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday named Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, to run the federal Bureau of Prisons, turning to a reform-minded outsider as it seeks to rebuild the beleaguered agency. Peters, who championed steeply reducing the state's inmate population in...
OREGON STATE
WOKV

Texas father creates ‘Wordle Jr’ for his daughter

AUSTIN, Texas — The word game “Wordle” took the Internet by storm in 2021, but because it can be difficult, a Texas father adapted it so that his daughter could enjoy it. While in the original game Wordle, players have six tries to guess a mystery five-letter...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
County
Greene County, PA
Greene County, PA
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WOKV

California's Newsom goes to Washington; 2024 chatter follows

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom heads to Washington this week, speculation about his national political ambitions won't be far behind. The three-day swing, anchored to an award Newsom will receive on behalf of his home state Wednesday from an education group, will provide the Democratic governor with a national stage to continue his outspoken defense of abortion rights and gun restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Heat wave persists, millions affected from Maine to Texas

NEW YORK — An ongoing heat wave is moving east, threatening states from Maine to Texas. It will be another day of record-breaking temperatures for Texans. Abilene, Waco and San Antonio are under excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service. San Antonio reached 107 degrees on Monday,...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy