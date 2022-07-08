ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a parenting expert – how to keep babies cool during the heatwave and what they should REALLY be wearing

By Lauren Windle
BABIES cry. It's just a fact of life. Sometimes there's a discernible reason for the weeping and sometimes it seems to just come out of nowhere.

One things for sure; no parent wants to give their little one anything additional to cry about.

This is why managing your baby's temperature in this heatwave is vital to their comfort and your sanity.

But if you don't know where to start, don't panic, the experts are on hand with their top tips for keeping tots cool.

The high temperatures of a heatwave can leave babies feeling irritable, uncomfortable, and can even leave them vulnerable to dehydration.

But there are a number things parents can do to help their little one stay cool.

Speaking to Good To Know, paediatrician and clinical adviser Dr Sharryn Gardener said: “Parents shouldn't immediately panic if their babies or children do get hot and bothered on warm days - it can often be easily remedied.

"However, what's most vital is knowing how to prevent things from becoming serious, how to spot the signs of dehydration or heatstroke, and taking quick action if they occur.”

First off, it's important to make sure your baby has all the fluids they need.

Dr Sharryn said: "On a very hot day, babies may need as much as 50 per cent more breast milk - so ensure they have a lot of opportunities to drink.

“If they have formula feeds, they can be offered small amounts of cooled boiled water on top of normal feeds.”

It's important for breastfeeding mothers to also keep the fluids up drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

Look out for signs of dehydration in your little one, these could include a dry mouth, fewer tears when crying, fewer wet nappies (less than six a day) and low energy.

Always contact your doctor immediately if you're concerned about your child's health.

A soothing cold flannel can also help chill out your child

Founder and Consultant at Oakleaf Private Childcare, Phoebe Davenport said: "If your baby or toddler is overheating, try wrapping a few ice cubes in a muslin square and use this to cool down your baby in their crib or buggy.

“Jojo Maman Bebe have extra large muslin squares which are great for this as they create an extra layer between your baby’s skin and the ice pack. You can then nestle this into your babies buggy and this is wonderful to use at home on a hot night in their crib.”

Another way to bring down the temperature of your tot is to run them a cool bath.

This is ideal to help them wind down before bed, this helps to lower their body temperature and ease them into sleep.

Choosing the right clothes for your child is also vital in helping them not to overheat.

Dr Sharryn said: "Wearing the right clothing is key. Loose fitting clothes which cover their arms and legs are best.

"Breathable fabrics such as cotton are advised and you can also find SPF protective clothing in some shops.

"Wide brimmed baby sun hats (or those with neck flaps) with air vents are also really important, as are sunglasses."

The pro also advised that if you're concerned they're overheating there is nothing wrong with taking off their clothes altogether and having them in a shaded area in just their nappy.

At night, keeping light loose layers on your child is the way to keep them relaxed in bed.

#Heatwave#Stay Cool#Nestle#Baby Clothes
