Wowzer look at Wolfe! This one is a real charmer & makes the perfect place to call home. The home was built in 1930 so it retains the character & charm that we look for in historic homes. The seller fully restored this property in 2015 and made her really shine. Now she is beautiful and comfortable! The large windows will WOW you, the beautiful hardwoods really shine, and the built-ins are ideal for displaying your treasurers, and the kitchen is ready for entertaining! Qualifies for Regions No Downpayment.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO