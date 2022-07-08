ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov STORMS OUT of talks with G20 diplomats after Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday as Western powers criticised Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and allies condemned Russia's assault ahead of the meeting before Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a barrage of Western criticism at the closed-door talks.

'What we've heard today already is a strong chorus from around the world... about the need for the aggression to end,' Blinken said from the meeting on the resort island of Bali.

Blinken and Lavrov had joined colleagues for day-long talks in their first meeting since the outbreak of war, with the host immediately telling them the conflict must end through negotiations.

But Lavrov walked out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticised Moscow over its invasion, diplomats said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9nDK_0gZA7l3z00
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, before storming out on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrGUP_0gZA7l3z00
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greets Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Friday

He also left an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the ministers virtually and was not present as Blinken condemned Russia.

'Our Western partners are trying to avoid talking about global economic issues,' Lavrov told reporters outside the Mulia hotel. 'From the moment they speak, they launch into fevered criticism of Russia.'

Blinken shunned a meeting with Lavrov and instead accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis, demanding Moscow allow grain shipments out of war-battered Ukraine.

'To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,' Blinken said in the closed-door talks, according to a Western official present.

Lavrov earlier told reporters he would not 'go running' after Washington for talks.

'It was not us who abandoned contact, it was the United States,' he said.

Before the meeting, Blinken met his French and German counterparts and a senior British official to discuss 'Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice' in Ukraine, the State Department said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6PKT_0gZA7l3z00
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (pictured on Friday) shunned a meeting with Lavrov and instead accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis, demanding Moscow allow grain shipments out of war-battered Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSQMO_0gZA7l3z00
Rescue workers clearing rubble of a destroyed school after an attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday

But the gathering was soon overshadowed by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign event on Friday.

After the shooting, Blinken voiced alarm over the attack on a longtime ally of Washington and Japan's longest-serving premier, calling it a 'very sad moment'.

Before the news of the attack emerged, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi addressed the Ukraine war in a speech to the ministers including Lavrov.

'It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield,' Marsudi said.

A US official indicated Washington did not want to embarrass Indonesia at the meeting by walking out on Lavrov.

But there will be no family photo of the G20 ministers as is customary, an Indonesian government official told AFP.

The hosts have addressed US concerns about Lavrov attending in part by inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit in November.

In his address, Kuleba told ministers to 'remember about 344 families who have lost their children when listening to Russian lies'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z63by_0gZA7l3z00
Local residents look on as smoke rises after shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday

'The minister of the country responsible for their deaths appears in front of you today to share his thoughts on how Russia views cooperation in our globalised world,' he added.

Blinken arrived at the Mulia hotel on Friday where he could be seen talking with South Africa's foreign minister before entering the same room as Lavrov, who he last met in January.

Russia's top diplomat was seated between the Saudi Arabian and Mexican foreign ministers as the meeting began.

Blinken's efforts to have a powerful Western stance against Russia at the meeting were diluted after British Foreign Minister Liz Truss pulled out following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation as leader of his party on Thursday.

She flew out of Indonesia on Friday morning and was replaced by former British ambassador to the European Union Sir Tim Barrow, a British official told AFP.

While in Bali, Blinken will also seek to reopen dialogue with Beijing in talks on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first in months after tensions became strained over issues including Taiwan.

The meeting comes as US President Joe Biden voices hope for a conversation in the coming weeks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he last spoke in March.

Lavrov met Wang on Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion, which Moscow says it launched to stop Ukraine from joining the NATO military alliance.

The United States has condemned Beijing's support for Russia, and Blinken is expected to reiterate those warnings in talks with Wang.

Comments / 54

SOUPCAN JOHNSON
2d ago

G20 summit is a joke ,we the people pay for to much allready around the world ...the united states should storm out the building first ,the rest of the world needs to grow a pair !!!!!

Reply
19
rett
2d ago

Russia should be banned from the G20. You cannot invade a sovereign country and expect to still be welcome or hold prior status globally.

Reply(3)
18
xFieldxOFxStonex
2d ago

I thought they kicked Russia out of that years ago over it's interference in elections around the world among other things. Just like cockroaches always showing up where they are not wanted.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The Drive

Russia’s Giant Nuclear Torpedo-Carrying Submarine Declared Operational

Belgorod is one of Russia’s most versatile and feared weapons, built with espionage and launching nuclear powered, nuclear-armed torpedoes in mind. The shadowy K-329 Belgorod, the world’s longest submarine, which was designed to carry nuclear-powered, nuclear-tipped, long-range torpedoes, is now in service with the Russian Navy. The Belgorod...
MILITARY
The Independent

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany shut down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator's data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Barrow
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Retno Marsudi
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Daily Mail

Russians’ extraordinary act of defiance as they applaud anti-war official in court before he is jailed seven years for criticizing the Ukraine invasion

A remarkable video shows ordinary Russian citizens making an extraordinary act of defiance against Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The footage, filmed in a courtroom in Moscow, shows citizens applauding an opposition councillor and lawyer as he is handed a draconian seven-year sentence for daring to oppose the military conflict.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#G20#Western#State#German#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin enlists convicted murderers and jailed ex-military spies for war in Ukraine as Russia steps up prison recruitment in desperate bid to bolster frontline forces

Vladimir Putin is enlisting convicted murderers and jailed spies to fight on the front line in his war in Ukraine, it has been revealed. Russia is recruiting from prisons in a number of regions across the country. Among those recruited are jailed ex-military intelligence agents and other former special forces...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Sacks Ukraine's Envoy to Germany, Other Ambassadors

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany. Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary and said new candidates were being readied for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
The Independent

UN says Ukraine bears share of blame for nursing home attack

Two weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin-backed rebels assaulted a nursing home in the eastern region of Luhansk. Dozens of elderly and disabled patients, many of them bedridden, were trapped inside without water or electricity. The March 11 assault set off a fire that spread throughout the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British forces train Ukrainian soldiers for their fight against Putin's war-machine: First of 10,000 recruits arrive in UK to be taught weapon and battlefield skills to help in war against Russia

Ukrainian soldiers being trained by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia have arrived in the UK. The first cohort in the UK-led military programme met with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday as they started their several weeks-long training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The...
MILITARY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

479K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy