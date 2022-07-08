ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Aliens could be using 'quantum communication' to send messages across interstellar space, mathematical model suggests

By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Physicists have found that E.T. can indeed phone home, and he should have great reception too.

Sending messages through interstellar space using quantum communication is possible, a new study has found.

A team from the University of Edinburgh ran calculations on the movement of X-rays across the emptiness of space to see if they would encounter any obstructions.

Quantum particles, like photons of light, are fragile and could easily break down if they meet any kind of interference, like from a gravitational field.

However it was determined that the quanta could survive travelling hundreds of thousands of light-years at least – a greater stretch of distance than the entire Milky Way galaxy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX5PX_0gZA7LJD00
Extraterrestrial life could send messages through interstellar space using quantum communications, physicists from the University of Edinburgh have found
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV4vA_0gZA7LJD00
 Quantum communication systems are faster and more secure than regular networks because they use photons rather than computer code. The lack of obstacles in space means that it is possible to beam messages across hundreds of thousands of light-years at least

DOES ALIEN LIFE EXIST?

No life beyond Earth has ever been found; there is no evidence that alien life has ever visited our planet.

However, this does not mean that the universe is lifeless other than on Earth, according to NASA.

The space agency says: 'While no clear signs of life have ever been detected, the possibility of extraterrestrial biology - the scientific logic that supports it - has grown increasingly plausible.'

One popular school of thought is that our own existence is evidence that there is certainly life on other planets, as the likelihood of Earth being a 'one-off' is almost zero.

However, one argument against this is - if there is extraterrestrial life, why have we not found any evidence for it?

Over the past few years, scientists around the world have been investigating using quantum communication here on Earth.

Quantum tech employs the effects of quantum physics – the nature of matter at the atomic and subatomic levels – for advances in communications.

Quantum communication systems are faster and more secure than regular networks because they use photons rather than computer code, which can be hacked.

It is hoped the technology could provide an 'unhackable', high-speed internet in the future.

However, the largest roadblock for implementing the quantum systems is how susceptible they are to 'decoherence'.

This is when a quantum particle loses some or all of its unique characteristics as it interacts with its surroundings.

Potential obstacles include the gravitational field of large planets or stars, cosmic dust, solar winds and other particle content in the interstellar medium.

In the paper, published last month in Physical Review D, the physicists describe their calculations that prove that quantum particles could be beamed over large interstellar distances.

They used astronomical data and mathematical models to describe the movement of X-Rays between roughly a hundred relatively nearby exoplanets and Earth.

It was concluded that this distance probably wouldn’t present very disruptive obstacles to the quanta.

This is largely due to the 'cleaner' environment in space than on Earth, as the average density of matter is much smaller.

Therefore the likelihood of a quantum particle being knocked off course while moving through space is much lower.

The researchers wrote: 'It is plausible that quantum communication mediated by photons could be established across interstellar distances, in particular for photons in the X-ray region below the electron mass.'

As well as X-rays, they noted that photons of microwaves and optical light would also be feasible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxOrP_0gZA7LJD00
Quanta are also still limited by only being able to travel at the speed of light, 186,282 miles per second, meaning messages would still take years to cover inter-planetary distances

The level of information that can be securely transferred using quanta at high speeds could make it a viable method of communication to other life forms, according to the researchers.

There are currently no known objects that naturally transmit quantum messages that could be mistaken for alien signals, the researchers claim.

But it would require a powerful quantum computer on Earth to decode any, and we would have to make assumptions about the encryption codes.

Quanta are also still limited by only being able to travel at the speed of light, 186,282 miles per second, meaning messages would still take years to cover inter-planetary distances.

It is currently only speculation, but the research does give experts another sign of life to look out for.

Quantum teleportation is also suggested as a potential way of sending quantum information 'emitted by an extraterrestrial civilisation'.

This is where the properties of a distant particle can be transferred to another across space, and requires both classical and quantum signals.

The physicists wrote that extraterrestrial life may prefer this, as it 'could provide a better signature for detection', and any scientists on the lookout should be checking for both.

They added: 'In principle, it should be possible to detect a quantum signal coming from an astrophysical body or even an intelligent signal from an extraterrestrial civilisation.'

KEY DISCOVERIES IN HUMANITY'S SEARCH FOR ALIEN LIFE

Discovery of pulsars

British astronomer Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell was the first person to discover a pulsar in 1967 when she spotted a radio pulsar.

Since then other types of pulsars that emit X-rays and gamma rays have also been spotted.

Pulsars are essentially rotating, highly magnetised neutron stars but when they were first discovered it was believed they could have come from aliens.

'Wow!' radio signal

In 1977, an astronomer looking for alien life in the night sky above Ohio spotted a radio signal so powerful that he excitedly wrote 'Wow!' next to his data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCV46_0gZA7LJD00
In 1977, an astronomer looking for alien life in the night sky above Ohio spotted a radio signal so powerful that he excitedly wrote 'Wow!' next to his data

The 72-second blast, spotted by Dr Jerry Ehman through a radio telescope, came from Sagittarius but matched no known celestial object.

Conspiracy theorists have since claimed that the 'Wow! signal', which was 30 times stronger than background radiation, was a message from intelligent extraterrestrials.

Fossilised Martian microbes

In 1996 Nasa and the White House made the explosive announcement that the rock contained traces of Martian bugs.

The meteorite, catalogued as Allen Hills (ALH) 84001, crashed onto the frozen wastes of Antarctica 13,000 years ago and was recovered in 1984.

Photographs were released showing elongated segmented objects that appeared strikingly lifelike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDdU7_0gZA7LJD00
Photographs were released showing elongated segmented objects that appeared strikingly lifelike (pictured)

However, the excitement did not last long. Other scientists questioned whether the meteorite samples were contaminated.

They also argued that heat generated when the rock was blasted into space may have created mineral structures that could be mistaken for microfossils.

Behaviour of Tabby's Star in 2005

The star, otherwise known as KIC 8462852, is located 1,400 light years away and has baffled astronomers since being discovered in 2015.

It dims at a much faster rate than other stars, which some experts have suggested is a sign of aliens harnessing the energy of a star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1KDi_0gZA7LJD00
The star, otherwise known as KIC 8462852, is located 1,400 light years away and has baffled astonomers since being discovered in 2015 (artist's impression)

Recent studies have 'eliminated the possibility of an alien megastructure', and instead, suggests that a ring of dust could be causing the strange signals.

Exoplanets in the Goldilocks zone in 2017

In February 2017 astronomers announced they had spotted a star system with planets that could support life just 39 light years away.

Seven Earth-like planets were discovered orbiting nearby dwarf star 'Trappist-1', and all of them could have water at their surface, one of the key components of life.

Three of the planets have such good conditions, that scientists say life may have already evolved on them.

Researchers claim that they will know whether or not there is life on any of the planets within a decade, and said: 'This is just the beginning.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

These new Japanese space habitats defy gravity

There's no shortage of space habitat ideas, but how well they tackle the issues of gravity in space is not always clear. Now, researchers at Kyoto University have joined forces with contractor Kajima Corp. to develop gravity-defying habitats required for use on the Moon and Mars, complete with their own transportation system, according to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi published on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand

Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual. It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island. Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”. The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Daily Mail

Huge $60 million project is using a specialized detector one-mile below the surface in South Dakota to find dark matter that makes up 85% of the universe - but has yet to be seen

A $60 million project to detect dark matter is being conducted one-mile underground. Dark matter makes up 85 percent of all matter in the universe, yet no one has ever proved its existence. A team of 250 scientists are working in an abandoned South Dakota gold mine where they built...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gallery: James Webb Space Telescope's 1st photos

NASA will unveil the first science-quality images from its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday (July 12). You can watch the event live here on Space.com courtesy of the agency beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). As highly anticipated as these images will be, they aren't the first...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict

Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alien Planets#Extraterrestrial Life#Quantum Physics#Space Travel#Quantum Computer#E T
SFGate

Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. President Joe Biden on Monday will reveal the first image from NASA’s new space telescope — the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured. The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is going...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
AFP

Webb telescope to reveal earliest galaxies after Big Bang

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is poised to reveal some of the earliest galaxies that formed after the Big Bang, the White House said Monday, as anticipation builds for the powerful observatory's first images. "The high resolution images will show light captured from galaxies that are more than 13 billion years old," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Quantum Sensor Can Detect Electromagnetic Signals of Any Frequency

MIT engineers expand the capabilities of these ultrasensitive nanoscale detectors, with potential uses for biological sensing and quantum computing. With the ability to detect the most minute variations in magnetic or electrical fields, quantum sensors have enabled precision measurements in materials science and fundamental physics. However, these sensors have limited usefulness because they are only been capable of detecting a few specific frequencies of these fields. Now, MIT researchers have developed a method to enable such sensors to detect any arbitrary frequency, with no loss of their ability to measure nanometer-scale features.
SCIENCE
CNET

James Webb Space Telescope's First Targets in Deep Space Have Been Revealed

NASA, along with the European and Canadian space agencies, will be releasing the first science images from the brand new James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, and now we know what celestial bodies we'll be seeing in those historic pictures. JWST is the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

It Would Take About 100 Billion Years for Another Star to Pass Close Enough to Make the Solar System Unstable

In 1687, Sir Isaac Newton published his magnum opus, Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, which effectively synthesized his theories on motion, velocity, and universal gravitation. In terms of the latter, Newton offered a means for calculating the force of gravity and predicting the orbits of the planets. Since then, astronomers have discovered that the Solar System is merely one small point of light that orbits the center of the Milky Way Galaxy. On occasion, other stars will pass close to the Solar System, which can cause a dramatic shakeup that can kick objects out of their orbits.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

James Webb Space Telescope opens its eyes on the Universe

Space enthusiasts are holding their breath. Carina Nebula is famous for its towering pillars that include "Mystic Mountain," a three-light-year-tall cosmic pinnacle captured in an iconic image by the Hubble Space Telescope, until now humanity's premier space observatory.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

A Very Basic Experiment Is Stumping the World's Best Physicists

This article was originally published in Quanta. It sounds like one of the easiest experiments possible: Take two cups of water: one hot, one cold. Place both in a freezer and note which one freezes first. Common sense suggests that the colder water will. But luminaries including Aristotle, René Descartes, and Sir Francis Bacon have all observed that hot water may actually cool more quickly. Likewise, plumbers report hot-water pipes bursting in subzero weather while cold ones remain intact. Yet for more than half a century, physicists have been arguing about whether something like this really occurs.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

479K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy