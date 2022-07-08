Old West - then and now: From Dallas to Denver, astonishing book matches vintage pictures of the American frontier with modern photos
By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
3 days ago
Saddle up for a trip through time to the Gold Rush cities, wagon train trails and cow towns of America’s Old West in this fascinating photo book.
The Old West Then and Nowby Vaughan Grylls, published byPavilion, pairs vintage photographs of the American frontier – spanning from 1865 to 1907 - with contemporary pictures of the same scene.
Among the highlights in the compendium are images of the abandoned main street of Goldfield,Nevada, the historic point in Utah where the transcontinental railroad was joined, and the city of Prescott,Arizona, which once had a 'Wild West reputation'.
Photographer and author Grylls explains: ‘Between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and the beginning of the 20th century, the number of people seeking a new life in the American West increased massively. Many of these pioneers were American-southerners from towns ravaged by the war, homesteading veterans from north and south looking for western land bounties, deserters on the run, carpet-baggers, showmen, teachers, store-owners, farmers, silver and gold prospectors - each had a reason and the reasons were endless.
'The tide of white America moving westward was joined by a comparable tide of European immigrants, drawn by the lure of starting afresh, which, for many, also meant learning English. The Native American population was devastated, their ancient prime hunting lands sequestered in less than 40 years.'
The publisher notes: ‘Using some of the earliest archive photos of frontier America, The Old West Then and Now shows how settlements developed in the relentless push to the west coast.' Scroll down to see a selection of compelling old and new photographs from the book...
NEBRASKA CITY, NEBRASKA - PICTURED IN 1870 AND PRESENT DAY
WICHITA, KANSAS - PICTURED IN 1870 AND PRESENT DAY
THE 100TH MERIDIAN, COZAD, NEBRASKA - PICTURED IN 1866 AND PRESENT DAY
DEADWOOD, SOUTH DAKOTA - PICTURED IN 1888 AND PRESENT DAY
DENVER, COLORADO - PICTURED IN 1898 AND PRESENT DAY
ELM STREET, DALLAS, TEXAS - PICTURED IN 1900 AND PRESENT DAY
TUCSON, ARIZONA - PICTURED IN 1890 AND PRESENT DAY
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - PICTURED IN 1908 AND PRESENT DAY
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA - PICTURED IN 1874 AND PRESENT DAY
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - PICTURED IN 1890 AND PRESENT DAY
PROMONTORY SUMMIT, UTAH - PICTURED IN 1869 AND PRESENT DAY
GOLDFIELD, NEVADA - PICTURED IN 1905 AND PRESENT DAY
This article was originally featured on Popular Photography. A father-son White-tailed Kite duo on the hunt. A Western Grebe feeding her chicks. A Nashville Warbler dining on snails. Today, the National Audubon Society has unveiled its winners of the 13th annual Audubon Photography Awards, selected from over 2,400 entrants representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. The judging panel combed through nearly 10,000 submissions, and the winners showcase the action, detail, and beauty of bird life.
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
My tenure for the past decade as a western big-game guide, combined with a lifetime obsession for hunting, puts me in the field over 150 days a year. From ground squirrels to lovesick spring toms, bugling bull elk, and a smorgasbord of feathered and furred quarry, the Mountain West provides ample opportunity to hunt year-round. And since I am in the mountains or a duck blind so frequently, there are a few trusted guns I rely on. Of course, the following firearms are not the only guns you can use to hunt the West, but they have all served me extremely well. And if you’re trying to line your gun cabinet with the proper firearms to hunt all western game species, these rifles, shotguns, and pistols will get the job done.
For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
Mike Wolfe and his former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz have spent a lot of money on motorcycles. The duo also scored some deals on vintage bikes over the years. Frank had a deep knowledge of bikes, and that often gave him an advantage in haggling with folks that didn’t know the value of their property.
A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
A COUPLE say their dream holiday was wrecked as the resort’s beach resembled a scene from D-Day. Eileen Womersley, 47, and Gemma Adams, 36, found huge concrete wave breakers washed up on the shore. They had paid £5,500 for a romantic fortnight at one of the world’s top 100...
Back in 1999, the LS1 powertrain production was in full swing, and people had yet to discover the swapping craze that would take over the gearhead scene years later. During this time, there was a lot more purity among older cars, love it or hate it. One interesting find during this time is a retro review video from MotorWeek between a 1969 Pontiac Trans Am, and 1999 Anniversary Trans Am - an interesting comparison for the times before LS engines were plucked out of one and put in the other!
For the third year in a row, Governor Mark Gordon has helped raise money for wildlife conservation by raffling off a bison hunting tag to one lucky Wyoming resident. The winner of the 2022 Wild Bison Raffle was Norma Winder, but the 71-year-old woman made a surprising announcement when her name was called on June 23. She said she would give it away to a female disabled veteran, the Cowboy State Daily reports.
Picture of American Lion by Benjamin Leon Reinoso LangloisPhoto by Mr Langlois10; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The American Lion (Panthera atrox) is one of the largest types of cats to have ever existed.
A TikToker who described himself as the 'king of Mexico' grossly showed how far his wealth could go when he used his luxury car fleet to create a traffic jam on a bridge in Mexico. The viral video that has been removed shows Rodolfo Márquez, who is known on the...
Feral hogs… what a friggin’ pain in the ass. We’ve all seen the insane videos of these things, and if you’re down in Texas, you might’ve even seen it first hand, but they’re a BIG problem. Hunters try and trap ’em by the dozen,...
Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”
Odessa CatacombsPhoto by Полищук Денис Анатольевич; CC-BY-SA-2.5 The largest catacomb system in the world is located in the city of Odessa in Ukraine. The catacombs are aptly called the Odessa Catacombs.
This built performance legend is an American muscle car with style and power. The 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a model widely revered in the automotive industry for its excellent design and great powertrain options. Unlike the Camaro or Corvette, this vehicle can be called an actual muscle car with its massive V8 engine options and mid-sized platform. Turning wasn't a huge factor with these mechanical drag strip dominators, nor was focusing on a lightweight chassis. Instead, the Chevelle knew precisely what it was, the perfect production car for anyone with a love for drag racing and high-speed road antics at a comparatively low price from some of its competitors. So what makes this one so unique that you should consider it for your next automotive purchase?
This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones (http://midweststones.biz/). Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Rusty Chandelier Craft & Antique Mall in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. The lake's average daily surface water elevation was measured as 4,190.1 feet at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Saltair Boat Harbor on the southern end of the lake. Last year, on July 23, the same gauge recorded the average daily level of 4,191.3 feet, and the water level continued to plunge to 4,190.2 feet by late October.
Comments / 0