The City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley and it all starts this month. The popularity of food trucks in Lubbock has exploded over the last several years. There are food trucks traveling the roads and setting up in parking lots everyday around the Hub City. Many of the more popular food trucks in Lubbock have also opened store front locations while still running the food truck part of the business. Food trucks have become so popular that even some established restaurants have launched their own food trucks.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO