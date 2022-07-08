ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a proud traveller but live in a house – people slam it and say my taste is tacky but they know nothing

By Fabulous reporter
 3 days ago
A TRAVELLER woman has revealed why she is proud to live in a house instead of a mobile home - and people are amazed how spotless it is.

TikTok user Wendy Louise Jones uploaded a video showing around her pristine home, but said cruel trolls slam it as “tacky.”

TikTok user Wendy Louise Jones showed inside her home in a video Credit: TikTok
Wendy also revealed she lives in a house not a caravan but is proud to be a traveller

On her @miss_wendy_louise_jones account, she showed inside her bedroom which had a pretty dressing table and full-length mirror.

Replying to a rude comment which criticised her taste, she said: “Why can’t people keep their nasty comments to themselves?

“Nothing nice to say, then say nothing at all I was taught.”

She previously showed viewers around her kitchen and dining room, which was decorated in a white and grey colour scheme.

Wendy said of the clip: “I’m proud to be a traveller in a house.

“Just because I don’t live in a caravan doesn’t mean I’m not a traveller, it’s our blood.”

The large room had a stylish dining room table and chairs, along with a fish tank and cake stand on the counter.

Many people were amazed at her immaculate pad, with one saying: “Never ever seen a dirty traveller house or caravan, always so so clean.”

Previously, Gypsy Sisters on TLC shared how it is tradition for homes to be kept as clean as possible.

On the show, Kayla said: "Being a gypsy mother and a housewife, we stay on top of our game, keep everything out of the way.

"So keeping it clean and keeping up with everything that comes along with the homes a big upkeep, but well worth it."

According to the 2011 Census, 76 per cent of Gypsies and Irish Travellers in England and Wales lived in bricks-and-mortar accommodation.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent lived in a caravan or other mobile or temporary structure.

It was also recorded there were 63,000 people in the UK who identified as part of the community, although sources suggest the actual total may be higher.

Many people praised her home for being pristine

Comments / 17

Larry Selvage
1d ago

I'm sorry but you post things like this and you are going to criticized for it if they don't like it but it's your home decorate it your way

Reply
6
I Am Telling You The Truth
1d ago

How about don't post pictures of outdated curtains and furniture if you are that sensitive. Your home looks like it was decorated by William Shakespeare, and it is need of a makeover

Reply
4
Lovebug
21h ago

People are so mean. who care what she has. If she likes it then who cares what anyone else thinks.

Reply
4
