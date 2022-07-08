ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

GFI1B acts as a metabolic regulator in hematopoiesis and acute myeloid leukemia

By Longlong Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent studies highlighted the role of transcription factors in metabolic regulation during hematopoiesis and leukemia development. GFI1B is a transcriptional repressor that plays a critical role in hematopoiesis, and its expression is negatively related to the prognosis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. We earlier reported a change in the metabolic...

Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Novel roles of LSECtin in gastric cancer cell adhesion, migration, invasion, and lymphatic metastasis

Liver and lymph node sinusoidal endothelial cell C-type lectin (LSECtin) plays an important regulatory role in a variety of diseases, including tumors. However, the underlying mechanism of LSECtin in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unknown. In our research, LSECtin promoted the adhesion and invasion of GC cells, and was involved in lymphatic metastasis of GC cells. Mechanistically, LSECtin promoted the adhesion, proliferation and migration of GC cells by downregulating STAT1 expression. The circular RNA circFBXL4, which is regulated by LSECtin, sponges the microRNA miR-146a-5p to regulate STAT1 expression. The promotion of GC cell proliferation, migration and invasion mediated by LSECtin was largely inhibited by circFBXL4 overexpression or miR-146a-5p silencing. Moreover, in its role as a transcription factor, STAT1 modulated the expression of FN1 and CHD4. In conclusion, LSECtin might be involved in the lymphatic metastasis of GC by upregulating the expression of FN1 and CHD4 via the circFBXL4/miR-146a-5p/STAT1 axis, possibly indicating a newly discovered pathogenic mechanism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Circular RNA circLDLR facilitates cancer progression by altering the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play critical regulatory roles in tumorigenesis, serving as tumor biomarkers and therapeutic targets. However, the contributions of circRNAs to CRC tumorigenesis are unclear. In our study, high expression of circLDLR was found in CRC tissues and cells and was closely associated with the malignant progression and poor prognosis of CRC patients. We demonstrated that circLDLR boosts growth and metastasis of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, and modulates cholesterol levels in vitro. Mechanistically, we showed that circLDLR competitively binds to miR-30a-3p and prevents it from reducing the SOAT1 level, facilitating the malignant progression of CRC. In sum, our findings illustrate that circLDLR participates in CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis via the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis, serving as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ultra-sensitive monitoring of leukemia patients using superRCA mutation detection assays

Rare tumor-specific mutations in patient samples serve as excellent markers to monitor the course of malignant disease and responses to therapy in clinical routine, and improved assay techniques are needed for broad adoption. We describe herein a highly sensitive and selective molecule amplification technology - superRCA assays - for rapid and highly specific detection of DNA sequence variants present at very low frequencies in DNA samples. Using a standard flow cytometer we demonstrate precise, ultra-sensitive detection of single-nucleotide mutant sequences from malignant cells against up to a 100,000-fold excess of DNA from normal cells in either bone marrow or peripheral blood, to follow the course of patients treated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We also demonstrate that sequence variants located in a high-GC region may be sensitively detected, and we illustrate the potential of the technology for early detection of disease recurrence as a basis for prompt change of therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Stem Cells#Deregulation#Myeloid#Fao#Aml#Mll
Nature.com

Tumor suppressive role of microRNA-139-5p in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles in bladder cancer through regulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis

The emerging roles of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in bladder cancer have recently been identified. This study aims to elucidate the role of microRNA-139-5p (miR-139-5p) shuttled by bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs)-derived EVs (BMSCs-EVs) in bladder cancer, with the possible mechanism explored. Expression of miR-139-5p and KIF3A was tested, followed by an analysis of their correlation. EVs were isolated from BMSCs and co-cultured with T24 or BOY-12E cells with miR-139-5p mimic/inhibitor, oe-KIF3A, and/or si-p21 transfected to study the roles of miR-139-5p/KIF3A/p21 in bladder cancer cell functions. A nude mouse model of subcutaneous xenograft tumor was constructed to detect the effect of miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs on the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo. It was identified that miR-139-5p was highly expressed in BMSCs-EVs, but poorly expressed in bladder cancer. BMSCs-EVs transferred miR-139-5p into bladder cancer cells where miR-139-5p inhibited the malignant features of bladder cancer cells in vitro. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs targeted KIF3A and inhibited the expression of KIF3A, thereby activating p21. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs arrested the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo by modulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis. Altogether, BMSCs-EVs carried miR-139-5p targeted KIF3A to activate p21, thus delaying the occurrence of bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinct proteomic profiles in prefrontal subareas of elderly major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder patients

We investigated for the first time the proteomic profiles both in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) of major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar disorder (BD) patients. Cryostat sections of DLPFC and ACC of MDD and BD patients with their respective well-matched controls were used for study. Proteins were quantified by tandem mass tag and high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry system. Gene Ontology terms and functional cluster alteration were analyzed through bioinformatic analysis. Over 3000 proteins were accurately quantified, with more than 100 protein expressions identified as significantly changed in these two brain areas of MDD and BD patients as compared to their respective controls. These include OGDH, SDHA and COX5B in the DLPFC in MDD patients; PFN1, HSP90AA1 and PDCD6IP in the ACC of MDD patients; DBN1, DBNL and MYH9 in the DLPFC in BD patients. Impressively, depending on brain area and distinct diseases, the most notable change we found in the DLPFC of MDD was 'suppressed energy metabolism'; in the ACC of MDD it was 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed immune response'; and in the DLPFC of BD it was differentiated 'suppressed tissue remodeling and suppressed neuronal projection'. In summary, there are distinct proteomic changes in different brain areas of the same mood disorder, and in the same brain area between MDD and BD patients, which strengthens the distinct pathogeneses and thus treatment targets.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular genetics of Parkinson's disease: Contributions and global trends

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder primarily characterized by motor dysfunction. Aging is the greatest risk factor for developing PD. Recent molecular genetic studies have revealed that genetic factors, in addition to aging and environmental factors, play an important role in the development of the disorder. Studies of familial PD have identified approximately 20 different causative genes. PRKN is the most frequently detected causative gene in Japan. The PRKN gene is located at a common fragile site, and both copy number variants as well as single nucleotide variants are frequently detected. The location and variety of variant types makes an accurate genetic diagnosis difficult with conventional genetic testing. In sporadic PD, genome-wide association studies have revealed more than 200 genes that are potential drivers for the development of PD. Many of these studies have been conducted in Caucasian populations alone, which has limited the identification of all genetic risk factors for sporadic PD, particularly as genetic backgrounds vary widely by race. The Global Parkinson's Genetics Program is a global undertaking meant to address the issue of regional differences in genetic studies of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Concurrent anxiety in patients with major depression and cerebral serotonin 4 receptor binding. A NeuroPharm-1 study

Concurrent anxiety is frequent in major depressive disorder and a shared pathophysiological mechanism between anxiety and other depressive symptoms is plausible. The serotonin 4 receptor (5-HT4R) has been implicated in both depression and anxiety. This is the first study to investigate the association between the cerebral 5-HT4R binding and anxiety in patients with depression before and after antidepressant treatment and the association to treatment response. Ninety-one drug-free patients with depression were positron emission tomography scanned with the 5-HT4R ligand [11C]-SB207145. Depression severity and concurrent anxiety was measured at baseline and throughout 8"‰weeks of antidepressant treatment. Anxiety measures included four domains: anxiety/somatization factor score; Generalized Anxiety Disorder 10-items (GAD-10) score; anxiety/somatization factor score â‰¥7 (anxious depression) and syndromal anxious depression. Forty patients were rescanned at week 8. At baseline, we found a negative association between global 5-HT4R binding and both GAD-10 score (p"‰<"‰0.01) and anxiety/somatization factor score (p"‰="‰0.06). Further, remitters had a higher baseline anxiety/somatization factor score compared with non-responders (p"‰="‰0.04). At rescan, patients with syndromal anxious depression had a greater change in binding relative to patients with non-syndromal depression (p"‰="‰0.04). Concurrent anxiety in patients with depression measured by GAD-10 score and anxiety/somatization factor score is negatively associated with cerebral 5-HT4R binding. A lower binding may represent a subtype with reduced natural resilience against anxiety in a depressed state, and concurrent anxiety may influence the effect on the 5-HT4R from serotonergic antidepressants. The 5-HT4R is a promising neuroreceptor for further understanding the underpinnings of concurrent anxiety in patients with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Single-cell atlas of keratoconus corneas revealed aberrant transcriptional signatures and implicated mechanical stretch as a trigger for keratoconus pathogenesis

Keratoconus is a common ectatic corneal disorder in adolescents and young adults that can lead to progressive visual impairment or even legal blindness. Despite the high prevalence, its etiology is not fully understood. In this study, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis on 39,214 cells from central corneas of patients with keratoconus and healthy individuals, to define the involvement of each cell type during disease progression. We confirmed the central role of corneal stromal cells in this disease, where dysregulation of collagen and extracellular matrix (ECM) occurred. Differential gene expression and histological analyses revealed two potential novel markers for keratoconus stromal cells, namely CTSD and CTSK. Intriguingly, we detected elevated levels of YAP1 and TEAD1, the master regulators of biomechanical homeostasis, in keratoconus stromal cells. Cyclical mechanical experiments implicated the mechanical stretch in prompting protease production in corneal stromal cells during keratoconus progression. In the epithelial cells of keratoconus corneas, we observed reduced basal cells and abnormally differentiated superficial cells, unraveling the corneal epithelial lesions that were usually neglected in clinical diagnosis. In addition, several elevated cytokines in immune cells of keratoconus samples supported the involvement of inflammatory response in the progression of keratoconus. Finally, we revealed the dysregulated cell-cell communications in keratoconus, and found that only few ligand-receptor interactions were gained but a large fraction of interactional pairs was erased in keratoconus, especially for those related to protease inhibition and anti-inflammatory process. Taken together, this study facilitates the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying keratoconus pathogenesis, providing insights into keratoconus diagnosis and potential interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Elevated endothelin-1 levels as risk factor for an impaired ocular blood flow measured by OCT-A in glaucoma

The purpose of this study was to ascertain whether a correlation exists between glaucoma-associated alteration of ocular vascular haemodynamics and endothelin-1 (ET-1) levels exist. Eyes of patients with cataract (n"‰="‰30) or glaucoma (n"‰="‰68) were examined with optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT-angiography (OCT-A; AngioVueâ„¢-RTVue-XR; Optovue, Fremont, California, USA). The peripapillary and the macular vessel density (VD) values were measured. Inferior and superior retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thickness loss was used for further OCT staging. Aqueous humour of the examined eye and plasma were sampled during cataract or glaucoma surgery and analysed by means of ELISA to determine their ET-1 level. Glaucoma eyes are characterised by reductions in RNFL thickness and VD that correlate significantly with the OCT GSS score. Peripheral and ocular ET-1 level were significantly elevated in patients with glaucomaÂ and correlate positively with the OCT-GSS score of the entire study population. Peripapillary and macula VD of glaucoma patients correlates negatively with plasma ET-1 levels. Multivariable analysis showed a subordinate role of intraocular pressure predictive factor for impaired retinal blood flow compared with plasma ET-1 level in glaucoma. Peripheral ET-1 level serves as risk factor for detection of ocular blood flow changes in the optic nerve head region of glaucomatous eyes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS

