ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its list of new foods, drinks and vendors for the 2022 event, and as usual there are some mouthwatering -- and head-scratching -- items.The full list of new foods can be found by clicking here, but here are a few of the highlights:Deep-fried ice cream from Snack House: "Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles."Pickle pizza from Rick's Pizza: "Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO