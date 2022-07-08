ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0158Mh_0gZ9xQkV00

The Colorado Rockies (36-47) take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-46) Friday at Chase Field in the 2nd of a 4-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Colorado leads 4-3.

Colorado downed the D-backs in the ninth inning Thursday on a Randal Grichuk RBI-double to put them ahead 4-3. It was just the Rockies’ 13th win away from Coors Field with 26 losses. Colorado is 5-5 in its last 10 and 9-11 in its last 20 games and trails Arizona by 1 game for 4th place in the NL West.

Arizona is 5-5 and 8-12 over its last 10 and 20 games. The D-backs are below average in almost every category, but they hit the 11th-most homers per game. 1B Christian Walker is 3rd in the National League with 21.

Rockies at Diamondbacks projected starters

RHP Chad Kuhl vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Kuhl (5-5, 3.83 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.32 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.4 K/9 in 82 1/3 IP.

  • He’s not as good on the road with a 2-3 record, 4.39 ERA and 1.59 WHIP vs. 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.07 WHIP at home.
  • Was drilled for 5 ER in 5 IP at home Sunday vs. Arizona, but he pitched a 6-inning gem with 1 ER and 5 K’s at Arizona in May.
  • Current D-backs are hitting .255 with a .308 weighted on-base average in 54 plate appearances.

Gallen (4-2, 3.40 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 in 82 IP.

  • He’s equally as solid at home and on the road with a 3.45 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP at home and a 3.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP on the road.
  • Has great spin on his fastball in the 93rd percentile of MLB and a good chase rate in the 79th percentile. Opponents are hitting just .184 on his 94-mph heater.
  • Current Rockies are hitting just .239 with a .285 weighted on-base average in 130 plate appearances against him.

Rockies at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:23 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Rockies +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Diamondbacks -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rockies +1.5 (-145) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Rockies at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3

You don’t hear much about him, but Gallen is in the midst of a breakout season and could potentially be an All-Star. There has been a surge toward Arizona as the cash went from 64% on them to 74% in a couple of hours. Arizona’s line opened at -138 and has been steamed up by sharp money. Both bullpens are bad as Colorado’s 4.68 ERA is 4th-worst in baseball, and Arizona’s is just 2 spots ahead of them at 4.39. We’re not going to pay -175 on the D-backs, but the DIAMONDBACKS FIRST 5 INNINGS (-116) is a much better proposition.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

When Arizona wins, it’s usually by more than a run. Seven of its last 8 wins have been by 2 or more. Three of the 4 Arizona wins against Colorado have been by more than a run. They have the pitching matchup, and Colorado doesn’t hit as well away from Coors. LEAN DIAMONDBACKS -1.5 (+120).

The last 4 games in Arizona have gone under this total, and we think that’s likely again Friday. The Under is 3-0-2 in the last 5 for Colorado overall and on grass. The Under is 4-0-1 in the last 5 in Arizona. Take the UNDER 8.5 (-102).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida jumps once again in recruiting rankings following latest commitment

Florida added the 12th commitment of its 2023 recruiting class on Friday, and that means the Gators are once again on the rise in the team recruiting rankings. After finishing Wednesday at No. 26 on the 247Sports team rankings, Florida jumped to No. 20 after adding Eugene Wilson III, who took over the top spot in the class. True to Napier’s word, Florida has prioritized those recruits that are located near Gainesville. Ten of the team’s 12 commits are from the Sunshine State and none are farther than 350 miles away from UF.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Ryan Dodson
Person
Chad Kuhl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts each 2022 Ohio State football game using its FPI 'Matchup Predictor'

If you are like me, you’ve gotten the summer vacation out of the way and are now buckled in and turning your focus to the upcoming college football season. Things have flown by since we last saw Ohio State play a game for the ages against Utah in the Rose Bowl, and now we are just a couple of months away from some scarlet and gray showing up on a high-definition television or streaming device near you.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#The National League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Big Ten team recruiting rankings tracker

It’s the lifeblood of a college football program. In a sport where faces change every couple of seasons, each team is always looking to land the next big recruiting class to keep refreshing the talent pool. Three Big Ten teams finished with top-10 recruiting classes in the 247Sports composite team rankings for 2022. That group was led by Ohio State with the nation’s No. 4 class and followed by Penn State at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 9. Michigan State was the only other Big Ten program to register a top-25 recruiting class in 2022 according to the 247Sports composite team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star DB Kahlil Tate commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes, becomes 17th class of 2023 pledge

Iowa’s defensive backfield just added its latest reinforcement. The Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from defensive back Kahlil Tate out of the Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Ill. Tate joins fellow defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer and he represents the 17th pledge in Iowa’s 2023 class. According to 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals, Tate is a consensus three-star commit. He chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalist Wisconsin and Power Five offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee. Tate picked up his offer from Iowa on...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska’s offensive coordinator gives his thoughts on the quarterbacks

New Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mark Whipple made an appearance on the Husker Radio Network last night to answer various questions about the new scheme, preparations for the opener in Dublin, and the progress of the quarterback room. It was back in December when Scott Frost relinquished play-calling responsibility to hire Whipple, who had spent the last three years as the coordinator for the Pitt Panthers. Last season, he helped Pitt win the 2021 ACC title and led the team to a top ten ranking nationally in scoring offense, passing offense, and total offense. As the quarterback coach,...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mfiondu Kabengele Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7/11)

Las Vegas Summer League big man for the Boston Celtics Mfiondu Kabengele continues to build his case for a roster spot with the Celtics for their looming 2022-23 campaign with another outstanding outing in play against the summer league version of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, helping push Boston to a 111-109 win over Milwaukee with his outside shooting and inside presence.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make top 5 for 2023 safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Texas A&M has landed in the Top 5 school list for the 4-Star safety prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Saint Louis, Missouri, Marvin Burks Jr., who is presently ranked as the 25th ranked safety prospect in the country, and the 8th ranked player in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports. Burks Jr. is entering his senior season at Cardinal Ritter College Preparatory in Saint Louis, Missouri, where he has played at both the strong safety position on defense, and wide receiver on offense, exemplifying his versatility as an athlete. Burks Jr. has narrowed his school options down...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy