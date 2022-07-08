ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug’s Nephew Arrested For Murdering Girlfriend

 4 days ago

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Young Thug ‘s family is really going through the motions right now as another family member has found himself behind bars and facing serious charges.

TMZ is reporting that Young Thug’s nephew, Fardereen Deonta Grier has just been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick. According to the report, police were called to a residence outside of Atlanta this past Wednesday (July 6) and when police arrived they found Fitzpatrick lifeless in a pool of blood near the front door. Grier for his part was crying when police found him.

East Point PD spokesperson Allyn Glover told the outlet that Grier told them he was Young Thug’s nephew and the son of Thugger’s oldest sister. A source close to Young Thug confirmed that Grier is indeed his nephew though we’re not sure why he would offer up that info to the police. Maybe he thought they’d go easier on him if they knew he was a celebrity’s family member?

From TMZ :

As for what happened … we’re told Grier first told responding officers he was fending off 2 armed, masked intruders, but officers say he eventually admitted to shooting Destiny in the face. A neighbor allegedly heard arguing in the residence prior to the shooting. Grier was arrested and charged with murder. Young Thug meanwhile remains behind bars after a judge denied him bail
as he awaits his trial for his RICO case.

Comments / 0

 

