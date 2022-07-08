ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Morton’s condemns abortion rights protesters for disrupting Kavanaugh’s freedom to ‘eat dinner’

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04D64l_0gZ9pkAT00

( The Hill ) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, was forced to exit through a back door of Morton’s Steakhouse in downtown Washington, D.C., by protesters who had learned he was there.

Protesters gathered outside the steakhouse on Wednesday night upon learning that Kavanaugh was inside and called the restaurant’s manager demanding that the justice be kicked out, according to Politico’s Daniel Lippman.

Morton’s condemned the actions of the protesters, writing to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.”

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner,” the statement continued. “There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

House Republicans weigh national abortion restrictions

Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to leave through a backdoor exit after protests built outside the main door of Morton’s.

Kavanaugh is one of the six conservative justices who voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision last month, which has led to the outlawing of abortion in a number of states across the. country.

According to Politico, a person familiar with the situation said that Kavanaugh did not encounter the protesters at all and was able to finish his meal before leaving without dessert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
SFGate

Morton's and others brace as activists offer cash for SCOTUS sightings

WASHINGTON - In a city where the hottest new restaurants feature globe-trotting flavors, creative cocktails and menus that change with the seasons, the Washington location of Morton's the Steakhouse feels like a relic. Its lobster bisque and porterhouse chops recall a time when the nation's capital was still thought of as a steakhouse town. But the downtown location of the national chain is suddenly finding itself relevant, though probably not as it might have liked, as the first known D.C. restaurant dragged into the protests over the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
WOWK 13 News

Attempt to prevent old Sears building demolition denied

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A motion by the owners of Charleston Town Center Mall to halt the demolition of the old Sears building has been denied. Back in May, Mayur Patel, the owner of the old Sears property, was granted a demolition permit, and on Tuesday, Hull Property Group, the owners of the mall, filed a motion for an injunction to stop the demolition.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash has closed a roadway near Sissonville. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in the 3700 block of Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road. Only the tractor-trailer was involved and no injuries were reported, dispatchers say. The Sissonville […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#House#Republicans
WOWK 13 News

CAMC reinstating face mask requirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CAMC has reinstated a universal face mask policy for all facilities. According to a Facebook post from CAMC Health System on Tuesday, this is effective immediately. They say masks must be worn in all facilities, including hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias, elevators, stairwells, common halls...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

FLASH FLOOD warning in effect for the Tri-State

UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Cabell, Mason and Putnam Counties. It will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. UPDATE (3:28 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas: Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln and RoaneCounties in West Virginia until 4:15 p.m. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A severe thunderstorm […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy