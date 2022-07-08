Former restaurant employees charged with fraud

Two former employees of a Priceville restaurant are facing felony fraud charges after the restaurant reported about $14,000 worth of unauthorized fuel charges on a company gas card, according to Priceville police.

On Wednesday, JW Steakhouse in Priceville reported fraudulent use of a gas card and former workers Michael Deangelo Pitts, 24, of Decatur, and Forron Omar Johnson, 25, of Trinity, were identified as suspects in the case, police said.

On Thursday, both suspects were charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and transported to Morgan County Jail, where they were detained in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Jail records show Pitts was processed into jail at 7:22 p.m. Thursday and released on bail at 9:21 p.m. Johnson was processed in at 10:13 p.m. and released at 12:07 a.m. Friday.

The fraudulent gas-card charges took place during the past year, police said.

Priceville police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.