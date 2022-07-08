ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

The City is Hiring!!! Part-time Assistant Municipal Court Clerk, Certified Police Officer, Volunteer Firefighters, and a I & I equipment operator. Check out employment opportunities on our site or call us to learn more about joining our team 478-552-2525

 4 days ago

¨ Water Dept I & I Operator with CDL’s- Starting Salary $16.20/hr. ¨ Certified Police Officer-$17.56/hr starting based on experience. ¨ Part-time Assistant Municipal Court Clerk-$15.23/hr starting. ¨ Volunteer Fire Fighter-$17.00...

