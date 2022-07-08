ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Judge: Get your trucks off this East Hampton beach

By TRD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight over a disputed beach in East Hampton keeps on trucking along. A judge last week ordered more than 6,000 beach-driving permits for a section of shoreline on Napeague be revoked, the East Hampton Star reported. The property, better known as Truck Beach, has been central to a dispute raging...

Southampton School District To Release RFP For Sale Of Majors Path Property

The Southampton Union Free School District is looking to part with a Majors Path property it owns and next week will put out a request for proposals for a real... more. The Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and the Suffolk County Fire Academy will jointly host a Firefighters and EMS Recruitment Event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Suffolk County Fire Academy, 102 East Avenue in Yaphank. The five-hour event will feature various vehicle demonstrations and on-site resources for potential future firefighters and emergency medical service members to become familiar with, including a live exercise that will simulate a train-vehicle incident and response. The Long Island Rail Road, Brookhaven Fire Department and South County Ambulance will be participating in the demonstration.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 7

Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of... more. Bryan D. Tummings, 31, of South Burlington, Vermont, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on June 20 and charged with...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Montauk Homeowner Cited For Excessive Airbnb Rentals

A New York resident has been ticketed for renting his Long Island home out through Airbnb Inc. at least 55 times during a nine-month period. The owner of the Montauk residence at 64 S. Elroy St., Harvey Elgart was ticketed in June for the rentals that ran from May 2021 until early 2022, according to a statement by East Hampton Town.
MONTAUK, NY
MONTAUK, NY
Police Seek to ID Man for Alleged Petit Larceny in Hampton Bays

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who they say stole from a Hampton Bays store on more than one occasion in June.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
115 Centerwood Street, West Babylon, Suffolk County, NY, 11704

Large corner lot and beautiful landscaped property with a sun setter covered wrap around deck in the backyard-perfect for entertaining! Stunning new hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, meticulous home in North Babylon School district. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath has a bonus room for home office or additional bedroom on main level and a wood burning fireplace. Master with walk in closet. Spacious living room with new wood floors, has high ceiling and large bay window with an abundance of natural light. Solar panels can be transferred to new owners!
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Woman Accused of Abandoning Cat

The Suffolk County SPCA has charged a Huntington Station woman with animal abandonment. Detectives charged Darcy Beard, 60, with one count of animal abandonment, a misdemeanor. They said she drove to the Dix Hills Animal Hospital when it was closed, dumping Lavender Rose, her 9 year old female, by leaving it in a cat carrier and driving away.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.12.22

• We're expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 83 degrees and a south wind 7 to 12 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. There's a 50 percent chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 87. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 85 and a 20 percent chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms.
MONTAUK, NY
MONTAUK, NY
Police looking for runaway from Little Flower

The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 14, who is missing from Little Flower Children's Service in Wading River. Autumn left the Little Flower Children's Services campus in Wading River, on Sunday, July 10 at approximately 5 p.m., Riverhead Police said in a press release this afternoon. No foul play is suspected, according to the press release.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RIVERHEAD, NY
East Hampton Town Fined in Truck Beach Case

A Suffolk County court judge fined the Town of East Hampton and the East Hampton Town Trustees $239,000 after ruling that the entities were in contempt of court in the Truck Beach case. Judge Paul J. Baisley Jr. issued the fines...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Book Review: Southold Town historian Amy Kasuga Folk explores rumrunning in Suffolk County in latest book

"The reality of the rumrunning business is a lot darker than local memory paints it." In the fascinating book, Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island (The History Press), author Amy Kasuga Folk resists the whimsy and nostalgia often employed when writing about the Prohibition era. Instead, she offers a focused, detailed account, thoroughly researched and rich in detail.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Beloved Long Island eatery The Good Steer closes after 65 years

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay. "As they say, All Good Things must come to an end," the restaurant's owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant's "last night […]
RESTAURANTS
RESTAURANTS
One Killed In Overnight Long Island Expressway Crash In Medford

One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Medford. A man was walking across eastbound Long Island Expressway, between Exits 64 and 65, when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 58-year-old Yaphank man and then by a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old Medford man, Suffolk County Police said.
MEDFORD, NY
MEDFORD, NY
DEEP: Animal in Woodbridge likely a bobcat

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the animal Woodbridge residents believed was a mountain lion is most likely a bobcat. Woodbridge residents reported seeing a mountain lion to the police department on Friday. One report came in from Salem Road and another on Pease Road.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WOODBRIDGE, CT

