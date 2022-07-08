Judge: Get your trucks off this East Hampton beach

The Southampton Union Free School District is looking to part with a Majors Path property it owns and next week will put out a request for proposals for a real... more. The Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and the Suffolk County Fire Academy will jointly host a Firefighters and EMS Recruitment Event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Suffolk County Fire Academy, 102 East Avenue in Yaphank. The five-hour event will feature various vehicle demonstrations and on-site resources for potential future firefighters and emergency medical service members to become familiar with, including a live exercise that will simulate a train-vehicle incident and response. The Long Island Rail Road, Brookhaven Fire Department and South County Ambulance will be participating in the demonstration. ... 12 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
