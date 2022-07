BOIL ORDER ISSUED - Fairview St., Inez St., North 11th St. On 7/11/22 work was done on a water line on Inez St. The US EPA and the WV Bureau of Public Health require Public Water Systems to notify the public when the water distribution lines have gone dry in an affected area to alert them of possible contamination. Water lines will be flushed and samples will be collected and tested to insure the water replenishing the effected system is disinfected and in compliance with US EPA Bacteriological Regulations. Areas affected by this notice include all businesses and residents of Fairview St., Inez St., and North 11th St., as well as, any other customers who lost water pressure in this area.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO