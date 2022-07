Construction of 20 ‘cabins’ is currently underway, facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer. – Following the City of Grover Beach’s acquisition of the property at 955 South 4th Street for homeless housing facility use in March, the Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future facility during the June 27 City Council Meeting. Based on 5CHC’s examination of several potential sites across the county, they determined that 955 South 4th Street was a viable location for this particular development.

GROVER BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO