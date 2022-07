Robert Maurice “Bob” Davidson, 94, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 19, 1928 in Gainesville, Alabama, the son of the late Harvey and Margaret (Lawrence) Davidson. He graduated from Kenton High School in 1946. Bob served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of the North Lewisburg American Legion. Bob was the owner and operator of D & S Tire and Davidson’s Union 76 Service Station of Marysville. He was the former president of the Union Local 750 UAW-CIO and a member of the Champaign County Democratic Party.

