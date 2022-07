A Norwegian Cruise Line was cruising off the isolated coast of Alaska when it suddenly struck a huge unseen iceberg according to news reports. Video quickly became viral of a passenger capturing the moment. I was on a cruise once when I was 17, but it was in the Bahamas where there is no chance of hitting an iceberg. Growing up the Titanic was one of my favorite stories, but actually almost living through it must have been scary.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO