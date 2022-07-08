ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

PFKFB3 regulates cancer stemness through the hippo pathway in small cell lung carcinoma

By Prabhu Thirusangu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFKFB3 (6-phosphofructo-2-kinase) is the rate-limiting enzyme of glycolysis and is overexpressed in several human cancers that are associated with poor prognosis. High PFKFB3 expression in cancer stem cells promotes glycolysis and survival in the tumor microenvironment. Inhibition of PFKFB3 by the glycolytic inhibitor PFK158 and by shRNA stable knockdown in small...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Tumor suppressive role of microRNA-139-5p in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles in bladder cancer through regulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis

The emerging roles of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in bladder cancer have recently been identified. This study aims to elucidate the role of microRNA-139-5p (miR-139-5p) shuttled by bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs)-derived EVs (BMSCs-EVs) in bladder cancer, with the possible mechanism explored. Expression of miR-139-5p and KIF3A was tested, followed by an analysis of their correlation. EVs were isolated from BMSCs and co-cultured with T24 or BOY-12E cells with miR-139-5p mimic/inhibitor, oe-KIF3A, and/or si-p21 transfected to study the roles of miR-139-5p/KIF3A/p21 in bladder cancer cell functions. A nude mouse model of subcutaneous xenograft tumor was constructed to detect the effect of miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs on the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo. It was identified that miR-139-5p was highly expressed in BMSCs-EVs, but poorly expressed in bladder cancer. BMSCs-EVs transferred miR-139-5p into bladder cancer cells where miR-139-5p inhibited the malignant features of bladder cancer cells in vitro. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs targeted KIF3A and inhibited the expression of KIF3A, thereby activating p21. miR-139-5p in BMSCs-EVs arrested the tumorigenesis and lung metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vivo by modulation of the KIF3A/p21 axis. Altogether, BMSCs-EVs carried miR-139-5p targeted KIF3A to activate p21, thus delaying the occurrence of bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Circular RNA circLDLR facilitates cancer progression by altering the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common malignancy worldwide. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play critical regulatory roles in tumorigenesis, serving as tumor biomarkers and therapeutic targets. However, the contributions of circRNAs to CRC tumorigenesis are unclear. In our study, high expression of circLDLR was found in CRC tissues and cells and was closely associated with the malignant progression and poor prognosis of CRC patients. We demonstrated that circLDLR boosts growth and metastasis of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, and modulates cholesterol levels in vitro. Mechanistically, we showed that circLDLR competitively binds to miR-30a-3p and prevents it from reducing the SOAT1 level, facilitating the malignant progression of CRC. In sum, our findings illustrate that circLDLR participates in CRC tumorigenesis and metastasis via the miR-30a-3p/SOAT1 axis, serving as a potential biomarker and therapeutic target in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ultra-sensitive monitoring of leukemia patients using superRCA mutation detection assays

Rare tumor-specific mutations in patient samples serve as excellent markers to monitor the course of malignant disease and responses to therapy in clinical routine, and improved assay techniques are needed for broad adoption. We describe herein a highly sensitive and selective molecule amplification technology - superRCA assays - for rapid and highly specific detection of DNA sequence variants present at very low frequencies in DNA samples. Using a standard flow cytometer we demonstrate precise, ultra-sensitive detection of single-nucleotide mutant sequences from malignant cells against up to a 100,000-fold excess of DNA from normal cells in either bone marrow or peripheral blood, to follow the course of patients treated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We also demonstrate that sequence variants located in a high-GC region may be sensitively detected, and we illustrate the potential of the technology for early detection of disease recurrence as a basis for prompt change of therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell atlas of keratoconus corneas revealed aberrant transcriptional signatures and implicated mechanical stretch as a trigger for keratoconus pathogenesis

Keratoconus is a common ectatic corneal disorder in adolescents and young adults that can lead to progressive visual impairment or even legal blindness. Despite the high prevalence, its etiology is not fully understood. In this study, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis on 39,214 cells from central corneas of patients with keratoconus and healthy individuals, to define the involvement of each cell type during disease progression. We confirmed the central role of corneal stromal cells in this disease, where dysregulation of collagen and extracellular matrix (ECM) occurred. Differential gene expression and histological analyses revealed two potential novel markers for keratoconus stromal cells, namely CTSD and CTSK. Intriguingly, we detected elevated levels of YAP1 and TEAD1, the master regulators of biomechanical homeostasis, in keratoconus stromal cells. Cyclical mechanical experiments implicated the mechanical stretch in prompting protease production in corneal stromal cells during keratoconus progression. In the epithelial cells of keratoconus corneas, we observed reduced basal cells and abnormally differentiated superficial cells, unraveling the corneal epithelial lesions that were usually neglected in clinical diagnosis. In addition, several elevated cytokines in immune cells of keratoconus samples supported the involvement of inflammatory response in the progression of keratoconus. Finally, we revealed the dysregulated cell-cell communications in keratoconus, and found that only few ligand-receptor interactions were gained but a large fraction of interactional pairs was erased in keratoconus, especially for those related to protease inhibition and anti-inflammatory process. Taken together, this study facilitates the understanding of molecular mechanisms underlying keratoconus pathogenesis, providing insights into keratoconus diagnosis and potential interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Elevated endothelin-1 levels as risk factor for an impaired ocular blood flow measured by OCT-A in glaucoma

The purpose of this study was to ascertain whether a correlation exists between glaucoma-associated alteration of ocular vascular haemodynamics and endothelin-1 (ET-1) levels exist. Eyes of patients with cataract (n"‰="‰30) or glaucoma (n"‰="‰68) were examined with optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT-angiography (OCT-A; AngioVueâ„¢-RTVue-XR; Optovue, Fremont, California, USA). The peripapillary and the macular vessel density (VD) values were measured. Inferior and superior retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thickness loss was used for further OCT staging. Aqueous humour of the examined eye and plasma were sampled during cataract or glaucoma surgery and analysed by means of ELISA to determine their ET-1 level. Glaucoma eyes are characterised by reductions in RNFL thickness and VD that correlate significantly with the OCT GSS score. Peripheral and ocular ET-1 level were significantly elevated in patients with glaucomaÂ and correlate positively with the OCT-GSS score of the entire study population. Peripapillary and macula VD of glaucoma patients correlates negatively with plasma ET-1 levels. Multivariable analysis showed a subordinate role of intraocular pressure predictive factor for impaired retinal blood flow compared with plasma ET-1 level in glaucoma. Peripheral ET-1 level serves as risk factor for detection of ocular blood flow changes in the optic nerve head region of glaucomatous eyes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The amniotic fluid proteome predicts imminent preterm delivery in asymptomatic women with a short cervix

Preterm birth, the leading cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality, is associated with increased risk of short- and long-term adverse outcomes. For women identified as at risk for preterm birth attributable to a sonographic short cervix, the determination of imminent delivery is crucial for patient management. The current study aimed to identify amniotic fluid (AF) proteins that could predict imminent delivery in asymptomatic patients with a short cervix. This retrospective cohort study included women enrolled between May 2002 and September 2015 who were diagnosed with a sonographic short cervix (<"‰25Â mm) at 16"“32Â weeks of gestation. Amniocenteses were performed to exclude intra-amniotic infection; none of the women included had clinical signs of infection or labor at the time of amniocentesis. An aptamer-based multiplex platform was used to profile 1310 AF proteins, and the differential protein abundance between women who delivered within two weeks from amniocentesis, and those who did not, was determined. The analysis included adjustment for quantitative cervical length and control of the false-positive rate at 10%. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve was calculated to determine whether protein abundance in combination with cervical length improved the prediction of imminent preterm delivery as compared to cervical length alone. Of the 1,310 proteins profiled in AF, 17 were differentially abundant in women destined to deliver within two weeks of amniocentesis independently of the cervical length (adjusted p-value"‰<"‰0.10). The decreased abundance of SNAP25 and the increased abundance of GPI, PTPN11, OLR1, ENO1, GAPDH, CHI3L1, RETN, CSF3, LCN2, CXCL1, CXCL8, PGLYRP1, LDHB, IL6, MMP8, and PRTN3 were associated with an increased risk of imminent delivery (odds ratio"‰>"‰1.5 for each). The sensitivity at a 10% false-positive rate for the prediction of imminent delivery by a quantitative cervical length alone was 38%, yet it increased to 79% when combined with the abundance of four AF proteins (CXCL8, SNAP25, PTPN11, and MMP8). Neutrophil-mediated immunity, neutrophil activation, granulocyte activation, myeloid leukocyte activation, and myeloid leukocyte-mediated immunity were biological processes impacted by protein dysregulation in women destined to deliver within two weeks of diagnosis. The combination of AF protein abundance and quantitative cervical length improves prediction of the timing of delivery compared to cervical length alone, among women with a sonographic short cervix.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Nature.com

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy improves neurocognitive functions and symptoms of post-COVID condition: randomized controlled trial

Post-COVID-19 condition refers to a range of persisting physical, neurocognitive, and neuropsychological symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The mechanism can be related to brain tissue pathology caused by virus invasion or indirectly by neuroinflammation and hypercoagulability. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT or HBO2 therapy) on post-COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms for at least 3Â months after confirmed infection. Seventy-three patients were randomized to receive daily 40 session of HBOT (n"‰="‰37) or sham (n"‰="‰36). Follow-up assessments were performed at baseline and 1"“3Â weeks after the last treatment session. Following HBOT, there was a significant group-by-time interaction in global cognitive function, attention and executive function (d"‰="‰0.495, p"‰="‰0.038; d"‰="‰0.477, p"‰="‰0.04 and d"‰="‰0.463, p"‰="‰0.05 respectively). Significant improvement was also demonstrated in the energy domain (d"‰="‰0.522, p"‰="‰0.029), sleep (d"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.48, p"‰="‰0.042), psychiatric symptoms (d"‰="‰0.636, p"‰="‰0.008), and pain interference (d"‰="‰0.737, p"‰="‰0.001). Clinical outcomes were associated with significant improvement in brain MRI perfusion and microstructural changes in the supramarginal gyrus, left supplementary motor area, right insula, left frontal precentral gyrus, right middle frontal gyrus, and superior corona radiate. These results indicate that HBOT can induce neuroplasticity and improve cognitive, psychiatric, fatigue, sleep and pain symptoms of patients suffering from post-COVID-19 condition. HBOT's beneficial effect may be attributed to increased brain perfusion and neuroplasticity in regions associated with cognitive and emotional roles.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SOD1 gains pro-oxidant activity upon aberrant oligomerization: change in enzymatic activity by intramolecular disulfide bond cleavage

Copper-zinc superoxide dismutase (SOD1) has been proposed as one of the causative proteins of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The accumulation of non-native conformers, oligomers, and aggregates of SOD1 in motor neurons is considered responsible for this disease. However, it remains unclear which specific feature of these species induces the onset of ALS. In this study, we showed that disulfide-linked oligomers of denatured SOD1 exhibit pro-oxidant activity. Substituting all the cysteine residues in the free thiol state with serine resulted in the loss of both the propensity to oligomerize and the increase in pro-oxidant activity after denaturation. In contrast, these cysteine mutants oligomerized and acquired the pro-oxidant activity after denaturation in the presence of a reductant that cleaves the intramolecular disulfide bond. These results indicate that one of the toxicities of SOD1 oligomers is the pro-oxidant activity induced by scrambling of the disulfide bonds. Small oligomers such as dimers and trimers exhibit stronger pro-oxidant activity than large oligomers and aggregates, consistent with the trend of the cytotoxicity of oligomers and aggregates reported in previous studies. We propose that the cleavage of the intramolecular disulfide bond accompanied by the oligomerization reduces the substrate specificity of SOD1, leading to the non-native enzymatic activity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

DeepLoop robustly maps chromatin interactions from sparse allele-resolved or single-cell Hi-C data at kilobase resolution

Mapping chromatin loops from noisy Hi-C heatmaps remains a major challenge. Here we present DeepLoop, which performs rigorous bias correction followed by deep-learning-based signal enhancement for robust chromatin interaction mapping from low-depth Hi-C data. DeepLoop enables loop-resolution, single-cell Hi-C analysis. It also achieves a cross-platform convergence between different Hi-C protocols and micrococcal nuclease (micro-C). DeepLoop allowed us to map the genetic and epigenetic determinants of allele-specific chromatin interactions in the human genome. We nominate new loci with allele-specific interactions governed by imprinting or allelic DNA methylation. We also discovered that, in the inactivated X chromosome (Xi), local loops at the DXZ4 'megadomain' boundary escape X-inactivation but the FIRRE 'superloop' locus does not. Importantly, DeepLoop can pinpoint heterozygous single-nucleotide polymorphisms and large structure variants that cause allelic chromatin loops, many of which rewire enhancers with transcription consequences. Taken together, DeepLoop expands the use of Hi-C to provide loop-resolution insights into the genetics of the three-dimensional genome.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Self-assembly of tessellated tissue sheets by expansion and collision

Tissues do not exist in isolation-they interact with other tissues within and across organs. While cell-cell interactions have been intensely investigated, less is known about tissue-tissue interactions. Here, we studied collisions between monolayer tissues with different geometries, cell densities, and cell types. First, we determine rules for tissue shape changes during binary collisions and describe complex cell migration at tri-tissue boundaries. Next, we propose that genetically identical tissues displace each other based on pressure gradients, which are directly linked to gradients in cell density. We present a physical model of tissue interactions that allows us to estimate the bulk modulus of the tissues from collision dynamics. Finally, we introduce TissEllate, a design tool for self-assembling complex tessellations from arrays of many tissues, and we use cell sheet engineering techniques to transfer these composite tissues like cellular films. Overall, our work provides insight into the mechanics of tissue collisions, harnessing them to engineer tissue composites as designable living materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regulation of AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR condensation and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning

Auxin critically regulates plant growth and development. Auxin-driven transcriptional responses are mediated through the AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR (ARF) family of transcription factors. ARF protein condensation attenuates ARF activity, resulting in dramatic shifts in the auxin transcriptional landscape. Here, we perform a forward genetics screen for ARF hypercondensation, identifying an F-box protein, which we named AUXIN RESPONSE FACTOR F-BOX1 (AFF1). Functional characterization of SCFAFF1 revealed that this E3 ubiquitin ligase directly interacts with ARF19 and ARF7 to regulate their accumulation, condensation, and nucleo-cytoplasmic partitioning. Mutants defective in AFF1 display attenuated auxin responsiveness, and developmental defects, suggesting that SCFAFF1 -mediated regulation of ARF protein drives aspects of auxin response and plant development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) and AMXT 1501 inhibit capsule biosynthesis in pneumococci

Polyamines are small cationic molecules that have been linked to various cellular processes including replication, translation, stress response and recently, capsule regulation in Streptococcus pneumoniae (Spn, pneumococcus). Pneumococcal-associated diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis are some of the leading causes of death worldwide and capsule remains the principal virulence factor of this versatile pathogen. Î±-Difluoromethyl-ornithine (DFMO) is an irreversible inhibitor of the polyamine biosynthesis pathway catalyzed by ornithine decarboxylase and has a long history in modulating cell growth, polyamine levels, and disease outcomes in eukaryotic systems. Recent evidence shows that DFMO can also target arginine decarboxylation. Interestingly, DFMO-treated cells often escape polyamine depletion via increased polyamine uptake from extracellular sources. Here, we examined the potential capsule-crippling ability of DFMO and the possible synergistic effects of the polyamine transport inhibitor, AMXT 1501, on pneumococci. We characterized the changes in pneumococcal metabolites in response to DFMO and AMXT 1501, and also measured the impact of DFMO on amino acid decarboxylase activities. Our findings show that DFMO inhibited pneumococcal polyamine and capsule biosynthesis as well as decarboxylase activities, albeit, at a high concentration. AMXT 1501 at physiologically relevant concentration could inhibit both polyamine and capsule biosynthesis, however, in a serotype-dependent manner. In summary, this study demonstrates the utility of targeting polyamine biosynthesis and transport for pneumococcal capsule inhibition. Since targeting capsule biosynthesis is a promising way for the eradication of the diverse and pathogenic pneumococcal strains, future work will identify small molecules similar to DFMO/AMXT 1501, which act in a serotype-independent manner.
SCIENCE

