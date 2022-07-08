LOOK: Watson And Doubs Attempt To Draw Packers’ Logo From Memory
Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs attempted to re-create the team’s logo during the rookie premiere earlier this summer. From memory, Watson and Doubs had to paint the Packers’ logo while the NFL world...
Set to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament this past weekend, Charles Barkley made a bet with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If Barkley finished better, Rodgers would let him cut off his man bun. If Rodgers finished better, Barkley would donate $25,000 to a charity. It is...
As the story goes, DeSean Jackson attended the University of California-Berkeley from 2005 to 2007. What many people forget about is that he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were supposed to be teammates in 2005. But, Rodgers left after the 2004 season for the NFL Draft. They might have one more opportunity to play with one another.
After a contentious 2021 offseason in which legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers threatened to retire or leave the team on multiple occasions, the 2022 offseason has been a lot more peaceful for the Green Bay Packers. Without the possibility of departure from their quarterback, thanks to a lucrative extension, the franchise was able to conduct business without too many headaches. They still made headlines when they traded two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams’ worth was a little more than what Green Bay could afford to pay, given their salary cap situation.
For any NFL team to reach its full potential, there must be contributions from unheralded players who burst onto the scene and impress. A team's stars will get much of the attention, but it's the depth pieces and breakout players rounding out the lineup who separate great teams from good ones.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is having the time of his life in the American Century Championship, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is joining in the fun. Curry played several roles during Day 2 of the competition, even becoming a punter as he kicked the hell out of a Memphis Grizzlies ball […]
This past week did not yield quite as much news as previous weeks, but the Wisconsin Badgers football and men's basketball teams remain active, trying to add future talent to the rosters. The football team has several of their top targets in the 2023 recruiting class ready to announce this...
