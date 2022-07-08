LOOK: Watson And Doubs Attempt To Draw Packers’ Logo From Memory

After a contentious 2021 offseason in which legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers threatened to retire or leave the team on multiple occasions, the 2022 offseason has been a lot more peaceful for the Green Bay Packers. Without the possibility of departure from their quarterback, thanks to a lucrative extension, the franchise was able to conduct business without too many headaches. They still made headlines when they traded two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams’ worth was a little more than what Green Bay could afford to pay, given their salary cap situation.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO