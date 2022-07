Click here to read the full article. Whether it’s her body soap or her go-to perfume, we can’t get enough of Meghan Markle’s lavish self-care beauty choices. The Duchess of Sussex knows how to pamper herself to the maximum, and we’ve been taking notes whenever we can. From her favorite brands like Kate Somerville to versatile “cure-alls,” Markle knows what you need to invest in ASAP. We’ve always wanted to know the details about achieving her long, long lashes — and now we know! The former royal told Allure back in 2017 what the secret to her long, luscious lashes was....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO