Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO