Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road. And in Iowa, there’s always somewhere unique to explore. From man made marvels and haunted historic sites to record-breaking roadside attractions and more, the state is full of wonderfully offbeat adventures. Whether you’re hopping in the car for a...
The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair is now less than 30 days away, but there’s a growing concern among vendors. Many say they don’t have enough workers for this year’s event, and they’re battling rising food prices. Revenue at last year’s state fair...
A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program is helping to connect locally-grown food to underserved people in eastern Iowa communities. Sabokwigura Jonathan has lived in the U.S. for several years, after immigrating to the United States from Tanzania in a refugee camp. In Tanzania, he used to farm. “I...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
The words "Pizza" and 'Farm" aren't usually in the same sentence, but I think you'll be glad that this is a real thing. For the past three summers, I've been going to Luna Valley Pizza with my family on our summer getaway to far northeastern Iowa. If you're not familiar,...
A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
Show You Care: Special bond between Big and Little in Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Johnson County. In this Show You Care Spotlight, we show you how one Big's small act to help their Little turned into support from an entire community. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of Iowans rallied...
The summer months should be enjoyed with your friends, visiting relatives, trips to your favorite ice cream shop, and an afternoon spent at your neighborhood swimming pool, or a bike ride around the city. With the kids out of school and parents working full time, should mom and dad be...
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through Iowa this morning, producing winds upward of 80 mph. The hardest hit was the Highway 30 corridor in central Iowa where large trees and branches were downed, knocking out power to some. Thankfully the storms weakened...
