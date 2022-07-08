ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t...

www.kcrg.com

KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
olioiniowa.com

8 Hidden Gems in Iowa to Explore This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road. And in Iowa, there’s always somewhere unique to explore. From man made marvels and haunted historic sites to record-breaking roadside attractions and more, the state is full of wonderfully offbeat adventures. Whether you’re hopping in the car for a...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
KLEM

New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Program connects Iowa farmers with underserved communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program is helping to connect locally-grown food to underserved people in eastern Iowa communities. Sabokwigura Jonathan has lived in the U.S. for several years, after immigrating to the United States from Tanzania in a refugee camp. In Tanzania, he used to farm. “I...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers and land owners rally against carbon pipeline projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pipeline protest is happening on Tuesday in Des Moines. It concerns three proposed carbon capture pipelines that would cut through the state. Local environmentalists tell KCCI that more than 1,000 Iowa land owners are against the idea. Multiple groups are gathering at the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday morning to send that message. Companies pitching these multi-billion dollar projects believe they could potentially cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and other agricultural plants.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA

