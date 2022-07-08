ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Earns third save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dominguez picked up the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Nationals. He allowed zero baserunners while striking out one...

CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Bound for Kansas City

The Royals agreed Monday to acquire Waters, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Just a couple years ago, Waters looked as though he might have a long-term future in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brad Hand
Juan Soto
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Plays key role in win

Downs went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees. Downs scored the game-tying run as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez in the eighth inning, then plated a run in the 10th inning with his first hit in the majors. He later came around to score the winning run on Alex Verdugo's single. Downs is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Christian Arroyo (groin) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. The rookie could get a start or two at third base pending the status of Rafael Devers (back), who didn't play Saturday and is expected to sit out Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
#Phillies#Nationals
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Encroaching on Connor Joe's role

Daza will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. C.J. Cron's (wrist) absence from the starting nine for the second game in a row will open spots in the lineup for both Daza and Connor Joe, who gets the start at first base in Cron's stead. Assuming Cron is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Daza could be in line to displace Joe as a mainstay in the Colorado outfield against right-handed pitching. Daza, who already picked up a start against a right-hander in Friday's series opener in Arizona while Joe sat out, finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games after going 6-for-22 (.273 average) over the previous six contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Move to paternity list official

The Rockies officially placed Bryant (personal) on the paternity list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. Bryant doesn't appear as a bench option on the Rockies' lineup card for Monday's game against the Padres while Sam Hilliard does, implying that the latter player was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant on the active roster. Per MLB rules, Bryant is able to spend 1-to-3 days away from the team while on the paternity list, so fantasy managers likely shouldn't count on him returning to the lineup until Thursday's series finale with the Padres. Bryant exited late in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks after experiencing cramping, but he should be ready to step back in as an everyday player once he rejoins the team.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Returns to majors

The Rangers recalled Huff from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Huff becomes one of three catchers on the Rangers' 26-man active roster, joining Jonah Heim and Meibrys Viloria. While Heim is locked in as the Rangers' No. 1 backstop and should play on a near-everyday basis, the righty-hitting Huff could get the chance to handle a short-side platoon role at designated hitter after Mitch Garver (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list upon undergoing season-ending surgery. The lefty-hitting Brad Miller is expected to get the first crack at replacing Garver in the lineup, though Miller likely won't be included in the lineup versus southpaws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

