ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gunna Denied Bond for the Second Time After RICO Indictment

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCOq0_0gZ9aOL200

Gunna, the Georgia-hailing “pushin P” rapper, has been denied bail. Again.

Back in May, Gunna was arrested for his role in a 56-count grand jury indictment of violating the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act). Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested after fellow rapper and YSL associate Young Thug was charged in relation to the same case. YSL, an acronym for Young Slime Life, is known as an alleged criminal enterprise in Atlanta.

Now, it appears that Kitchens will remain in jail until his early 2023 trial date after being denied bail for the second time.

According to reports acquired by The New York Times, prosecutors on Kitchens’ case have cited that members of YSL have issued “numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses,” which should be cause to deny bail. Prosecutors continued to state “that they [the witnesses in the case] fear not only for their own lives, but for their families’ lives should they testify.”

While waiting for his trial date, Kitchens previously released a statement that denied his involvement in the alleged crimes.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” Gunna wrote from behind bars. “This year I had the world pushing P.

“I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life, and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” he continued. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

A shocking photo of Gunna in jail has leaked

A photo has leaked of Gunna in jail and the rapper appears to have lost a lot of weight. The ‘Banking on Me’ rapper looks to have lost a significant amount of weight since he was sent to jail in May. Earlier this year, the rapper and Young...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Dead Asleep: Murder victim’s sister asks Hulu to remove documentary and ‘choose human decency over profit’

Brooke Preston’s sister is calling out Hulu once again to remove the documentary Dead Asleep, about her sister’s murder.In 2017, 21-year-old Brooke Preston was stabbed to death by her roommate and childhood friend, Randy Herman Jr, in their West Palm Beach, Florida home. Soon after the murder, Herman called 911 and confessed to murdering his friend. It was later debated whether he killed his friend while he was sleepwalking.Ever since the documentary was released in December 2021, Brooke’s sister Jordan has repeatedly asked Hulu to remove the documentary, which explores whether Brooke’s convicted killer did “really commit a brutal...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Denied Bond Again, Will Remain In Jail Until January Trial

On May 9, Young Thug, Gunna, Duke, and several other YSL Records artists and affiliates were named in a sprawling Georgia RICO indictment. Young Thug was one of the first accused artists to be arrested, and shortly after the indictment was announced, Gunna turned himself in as well. On May 23, Gunna was denied bond after prosecutors argued that the "pushin P" rapper is actually a documented YSL gang member and a dangerous leader in the organization.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
rollingout.com

Gunna denied bond again; new details revealed

Atlanta rapper Gunna will stay in jail after he was denied bond on July 7 for racketeering charges. Gunna is now tied to another incident at the Fulton County Jail in May 2022. Prosecutors say that a nurse attempted to smuggle a bag into the jail that was full of marijuana and cocaine on May 14.
ATLANTA, GA
Vice

Why Are Young Thug and Gunna Still in Jail?

Two months after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested on RICO charges in Atlanta, they’re still in jail. Both rappers, whom prosecutors claim are high-ranking members of the “criminal street gang” YSL, asked a Fulton County court to release them on bond, but both were denied—a stringent and somewhat uncommon step for the court to take. Prosecutors convinced a judge that if Young Thug and Gunna were freed, they might intimidate, harm, or even kill witnesses testifying against them. For now, it looks like they’ll remain in jail until their trial, which is set to begin in January of 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Second Time#The New York Times
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

French Montana Calls Out Rapper Threats After Lil Tjay Shooting

French Montana's good mood dampened Wednesday morning when news broke that Lil Tjay was shot and rushed to surgery ... a moment he tweeted about with passion. We caught up with French in NYC, and Tjay was still on his mind. After all, the two earned a gold plaque (along with Blueface) in 2019 for French's song "Slide."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rollingout.com

6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

Young Thug Nephew Arrested For Murder Amid Uncle's Current Jail Stint [REPORT]

It looks like Young Thug's family would visit another family member in jail anytime soon. This is because the rapper's nephew was currently in police custody. Although the actual incident happened days ago, it is only around this time that outlets have confirmed his identity and relationship to the GRAMMY-winning rapper who is currently in jail.
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy