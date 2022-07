MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will again be able to pick up free used furniture at the City of Manhattan’s Furniture Amnesty Day on July 29. The City said FAD is a free community event that gives residents the chance to donate or pick up used furniture for free. Anyone is welcome to participate with no income requirements or forms to fill out to choose from donated items.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO