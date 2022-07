A 20-year-old man is dead after drowning in a pond off South Van Buren Avenue. Identification was pending at the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Barberton Fire Department got the call at 7:30 p.m. July 9 and searched the scene by boat with help from the South Summit Dive Team, which uses divers from the Coventry, New Franklin and Green fire departments.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO