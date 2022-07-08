Timberwolves Sign Kyle Anderson

An edge rusher from the Lone Star state committed to Arkansas on Tuesday, defying a prediction that he would land elsewhere. Brad Spence, a three-star EDGE from Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas announced that he would be committing to Arkansas over Cal and rumored favorite, Texas. Prior to his commitment, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gave the Longhorns a 32% chance to land Spence. Although the prediction was not overwhelming, On3 projected Arkansas to just miss out on Spence. In a trend that is becoming rare, Spence did not commit to the program that he last visited. Spence visited Arkansas on June...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO