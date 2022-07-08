ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves Sign Kyle Anderson

By Matt Stanton
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Kyle Anderson. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Anderson, 6-8, spent the last four seasons with the Memphis...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brad Spence becomes Arkansas Football’s 22nd commitment of the 2023 cycle

An edge rusher from the Lone Star state committed to Arkansas on Tuesday, defying a prediction that he would land elsewhere. Brad Spence, a three-star EDGE from Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas announced that he would be committing to Arkansas over Cal and rumored favorite, Texas. Prior to his commitment, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gave the Longhorns a 32% chance to land Spence. Although the prediction was not overwhelming, On3 projected Arkansas to just miss out on Spence. In a trend that is becoming rare, Spence did not commit to the program that he last visited. Spence visited Arkansas on June...
HOUSTON, TX

