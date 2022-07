Click here to read the full article. Keeping kids occupied on the go can be a tricky situation. You face side-eye from Judgy McJudgersons if your kid gets bored and acts out, but those same judgmental folks (non-parents, obviously) will also scorn you for handing your child anything with a screen. It can feel like a no-win situation sometimes! Luckily, there’s a solution that puts a (screen-free!) library of over 70 stories, songs, poems, and lullabies at your kid’s fingertips and is the perfect portable size … and it just so happens to be on big sale today over at Amazon...

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO