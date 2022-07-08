ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

CYMI: 30 New Jersey Nonprofits to Receive $17.5 Million in Grants Through New Phase of NJEDA Program Supporting Restaurants and Families in Need

state.nj.us
 4 days ago

Sustain & Serve NJ Program on Track to Purchase Five Million Meals from 430+ New Jersey Restaurants. TRENTON – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to award grants totaling $17.5 million to 30 nonprofit organizations through Phase 3 of its successful Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain...

www.state.nj.us

Daily Voice

Trenton Woman, 46, Reported Missing: Police

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a 46-year-old Trenton woman reported missing. Stephanie Cuffee, of West Trenton, was last seen wearing a tan wig, a white shirt, black leggings, and black and white Converse sneakers, police said in a release on Monday, July 11. She was also carrying...
TRENTON, NJ

