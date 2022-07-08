CYMI: 30 New Jersey Nonprofits to Receive $17.5 Million in Grants Through New Phase of NJEDA Program Supporting Restaurants and Families in Need
Sustain & Serve NJ Program on Track to Purchase Five Million Meals from 430+ New Jersey Restaurants. TRENTON – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to award grants totaling $17.5 million to 30 nonprofit organizations through Phase 3 of its successful Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain...www.state.nj.us
