Oregon State Police release new information regarding fatal crash on Highway 260

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 4 days ago

SHAN CREEK, Ore-- On Friday, Oregon State Police released new information regarding a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Highway 260 near milepost 18 and close...

www.kdrv.com

