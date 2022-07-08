ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One NFC East team tabbed the best fit for Texas RB Bijan Robinson in 2023 NFL draft

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After not having a single player selected throughout the 2022 NFL draft, Texas’ fate looks much better for 2023.

The Longhorns will have roughly a handful of draft prospects with a realistic chance to be selected in the middle to early rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, led by superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

Robinson is widely considered the No. 1 running back in the 2023 draft class, and although the position is not commonly selected in the first round anymore, his rare talents are too great to pass up.

Many national draft analysts expect Robinson to be taken off of the board in the first round, although the landing spots have varied. However, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus recently tabbed the Philadelphia Eagles as the team to watch for Robinson.

No team created more expected yards for their running backs last year than the Eagles. With Miles Sanders an impending free agent after this season, the Eagles may decide to take advantage of a loaded 2023 running back class. Robinson could add a level of dynamism that takes their running game to another level after breaking 79 tackles in only 10 games last season.

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games last season before dislocating his elbow. He added on 26 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

If Robinson can stay healthy in 2022, he has legitimate Heisman potential.

Texas State
