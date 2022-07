The Colorado Department of Labor says it has put an end to job postings that blacklist Coloradans. The companies were trying to circumvent a new law that requires all job postings include a salary range or hourly rate."I literally hired a temp (worker) to scour the internet to find these listings," said Scott Moss with the Department. "We found at the peak 900 to 1,000 postings." Moss says he sent letters to more than 100 companies, warning them that if they had any presence in Colorado at all, they needed to comply with the law in all job postings...

