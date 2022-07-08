Bethel Social Services reaching out to families with food insecurity

Following a public hearing, the Brookfield Board of Selectmen has passed a loitering ordinance. The law will be enforced on property owned or leased by the town and its grounds, along with town-owned public places such as parks, sidewalks, streets and bridges. Police could issue a cease and desist from further engaging in the behavior or issue a citation with a 99 dollar fine. According to the document, it would be a violation to stand, sit, lie, spend time idly or delay, linger or gather in a way that obstructs reasonable free passage of pedestrians. Individuals may not loiter or congregate with intent to cause inconvenience, annoyance or alarm. One of the latest updates to the ordinance prior to approval last week was that individuals can not accumulate “baggage, boxes, bags, containers and/or luggage which are unnecessary to use” on town property or in public places. The ordinance does note that gatherings or assembly allowed by law are not prohibited.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO