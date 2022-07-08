This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Georgia

Photo : Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Georgia to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Georgia?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Georgia is $93,240. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for national "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Georgia salaries:

"Not only can Georgians claim to have one of the most attainable levels of income to be happy, they also live in one of the states that’s lucky enough to still be showing an unemployment rate below 4%. It takes even less to reach emotional well-being, just $53,280 to $66,660."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.