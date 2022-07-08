VIDEO: Tumble Weed Terror

VIDEO: Tumble Weed TerrorVideoWeird

If you’ve ever driven the stretch between Toston and Wheat Montana on a windy day, you know that tumbleweeds are menaces to vehicles. The number of times people swerve to avoid moving stick bombs but fail—happens very often. I have been victimized by tumbleweeds - everyone else can admit it too.

In this video, it is what it sounds like: tumbleweed terror. This is the Montana version of Alfred Hitchcock’s movie The Birds (1963), but worse because you have to deal with the clean-up. On April 11, 2022, near Eagle Mountain, this neighborhood was mobbed by tumbleweeds during a wind storm, leaving piles high of tumbleweeds for homeowners to dispose of. What do you think they did with all of them?

Watch the video below!

