Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing items from Best Buy in Snyder County while accompanied by two young children was arrested. State police at Selinsgrove identified Ashlee White, 36, of Northumberland, as the woman who allegedly put items in her backpack on May 25 and left the store in Monroe Township with paying. White was seen on surveillance video leaving the store a short time later in a vehicle with the two young children with her. Police said total value of merchandise stolen was $190. White was arrested last week and charged with retail theft through the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO