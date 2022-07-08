ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Oregon State Police SW Region Drug Enforcement Team serves illegal marijuana warrant-Josephine County

By GNCadm1n
 4 days ago

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300...

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
ROSEBURG, OR
Josephine County, OR
Oregon State
Josephine County, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
Douglas County deputies searching for missing female

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing young woman. The DCSO says Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston was last seen on Thursday, July 7 at about 3:30 p.m. walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her job on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white woman who is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans and a black backpack purse.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon man dies in rollover crash outside Laramie

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tolbert Gibson, a 66-year-old Oregon resident, lost his life in a rollover crash east of Laramie on Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. Officers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 on 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to their news release. The driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Oregon resident Mary L. Charlton, was transported by medical helicopter to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, while Gibson was not.
LARAMIE, WY
Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Bend man tracks down Zone 4 prize in Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt

BottleDrop Centers announced on Sunday that the Zone 4 bottle in the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt has been found. Bend man Shane Chatham took the prize, which he discovered in Bend’s Hollinshead Park in a wagon wheel near an old shed. When the final clue dropped Sunday morning, Chatham...
BEND, OR
Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
Fire season officially in effect for all of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- After a late start due to wet weather in May and June, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced fire season is officially in effect for all of Oregon starting today. The ODF announced that as of today, July 11, all fire districts across Oregon are in fire...
OREGON STATE
55-year-old Medford man arrested following domestic violence shooting

Medford, Ore. — A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday following a shooting after a domestic dispute at a residence in Medford. On July 8th, at approximately 10:37 pm, Medford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Lawnridge Street, for a reported shooting.
MEDFORD, OR

