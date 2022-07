The Latino Arts teams encourages everyone looking to connect with the Hispanic community in Milwaukee to come visit us, as all are welcome at Latino Arts. As a 501c3 non-profit organization, Latino Arts’ mission is twofold: highlight the cultural traditions of the Latin American and Caribbean community that contribute to our collective identity with its diverse and multi-generational heritage as well as utilizing those same traditions to build bridges for non-Hispanic individuals interested in getting to know our community and learn more about the culture.

