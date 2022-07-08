THE Queen has a long list of constitutional powers which she rarely uses, thanks to being Head of State in the UK.

Her Majesty can form and dissolve Parliament but would she be able to sack a Prime Minister?

Can the Queen sack the Prime Minister?

Her Majesty's role when it comes to the government is mainly a ceremonial one, so while she may technically have the powers, she would almost certainly never wield them.

As a constitutional monarchy, the UK royals have powers by convention but the Queen must remain politically neutral at all times.

Once voted in by the public in the general election, the leader of the winning party is formally appointed by Her Majesty as Prime Minister.

Prime Ministers are democratically elected Credit: The Mega Agency

At the end of each political term, the Queen dissolves Parliament to make way for the general election.

The last time this happened was in November 2019 when the public voted for Boris Johnson to run the country.

Dismissing the Prime Minister would only occur if the wishes of the legislature (Parliament) were vastly different from those of the general public.

In the case of a vote of no confidence which the Prime Minister had lost but was refusing to leave, this could be grounds for the Queen stepping in.

She could instead dissolve or suspend parliament, as firing the Prime Minister without a suitable replacement may be more detrimental to the country.

It is unlikely that the Queen will involve herself in issues facing the government, even when faced with a magnitude of ministerial resignations.

Has a King or Queen sacked a Prime Minister before?

Her Majesty has never fired a Prime Minister before, nor did her father or grandfather.

The last time a Prime Minister was sacked by the monarch was in 1834 under the rule of King William IV.

Lord Melbourne of the Whig administration was removed over worries about political extremism.

Sir Robert Peel was appointed in his place and asked to form a government instead.

What are the Queen's powers over the Prime Minister?

The Queen does have power over government and the Prime Minister, although she has never once used them.

She presides over the opening of Parliament as well as dissolving it for each new term.

Legislation is not enshrined in law until it is given the Royal Assent by Her Majesty.

The Queen also undertakes weekly meetings with the Prime Minister to discuss the important political matters and has been served by 14 Prime Ministers since she came to the throne.

Although the monarch does have these powers by convention and tradition, it is rare that she would ever exercise them unless in extreme circumstances.