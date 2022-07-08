WEEKEND FORECAST: 100-plus degree temperatures expected in Colorado

Photo Credit: batuhan toker (iStock).

After several stormy weekends and quite a bit of precipitation, Coloradans can look forward to warmer, sunnier, and drier conditions in upcoming days.

While temperatures will be notably hot statewide, the 100-plus temperatures are expected along the Western Slope and Eastern Plains. Meanwhile, highs in the central mountains will reach into the upper 70s and 80s. Major Front Range cities will see highs in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Typical of this time of the year, there will be a chance for afternoon storms in the mountains and along the Front Range, though that chance will greatly increase come Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be a slight cooling, but temperatures will still be pretty hot statewide – about 10 degrees lower than weekend highs with the exception of the Western Slope, where temperatures in the 90s and possibly 100 or above are set to continue.

As far as safety concerns go with the sweltering heat, the National Weather Service has advised those in impacted areas to avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, while increasing their consumption of water. Vehicles will also quickly get hot, with authorities advising the public to exercise extra caution when it comes to leaving children and pets in cars.

Follow along with the ever-changing forecast with the National Weather Service here.