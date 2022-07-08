ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fun and unique market featuring local vendors

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Amber Gyselinck the owner of Lapis Lily Market and Handpicked Indy stopped...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

ArtMix Arts for All Fest Returns July 23rd

ArtMix is an Indianapolis-based non-profit transforming the lives of people with disabilities through art. The organization is hosting its annual “Arts for All Fest” on Saturday, July 23rd.Britt Sutton, president and CEO of ArtMix, shares details on how the free, family-friendly event highlights what they do and why they do it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Artist check-in with local artist Kevin West

INDIANAPOLIS — Local artists Gary Gee and Kevin West stopped by the studio to share the importance of art in our community. We checked in with Kevin through the show to see the painting he created live!. Kevin West has an upcoming show, “Beautifully Us”, taking place on Thursday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
FOX59

This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
SPEEDWAY, IN
Fox 59

Hidden art gems in Indy with TheCityMoms

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristina O’Conner the Executive Writer at TheCityMoms stopped by the studio to share where to check out local art in Indy. Everyone knows the big art spots in Indy but Kristina shares which smaller galleries and museums you can explore with your family. To learn more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianaontap.com

West Fork Whiskey Co. Welcomes Top Tier Management, Introduces Best-in-Industry Benefits to New Employees Ahead of HQ2 Grand Opening in Westfield

11 Jul West Fork Whiskey Co. Welcomes Top Tier Management, Introduces Best-in-Industry Benefits to New Employees Ahead of HQ2 Grand Opening in Westfield. Posted at 13:38h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. July 11,...
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Lapis Lily Market
WISH-TV

June 2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor. Learn more about the real estate market in 2022 by watching the video above.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox 59

Questions to ask when looking at senior, retirement communities

INDIANAPOLIS — The process doesn’t have to be overwhelming, but there’s some homework to do when you’re considering a move to a senior or retirement community. Laura Roman, marketing director of Westminster Village North in Indy, has these tips, whether the search is for yourself or a family member.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

44 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, Johnson County, IN, 46143

Cul-de-sac living at its finest! This lovingly updated, open-concept floor plan is just what you've been waiting for. Step inside to a welcoming & sweet foyer entry w updated LVP flooring. High ceilings makes the home feel even more spacious. The eat-in kitchen w new countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a wonderfully large sink is a dream for those who love to cook & entertain. Head upstairs to 3 large bedroom areas and 2 full baths! The owner's suite with its walk-in closet and large private full bath is perfectly situated at the top of the stairs. Convenience is key as this home is located near the highway, schools, shopping & restaurants. Award winning Clark-Pleasant school systems w a Greenwood address. Come and see your new home today!!
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
point2homes.com

2420 Boyer Lane, Indianapolis, Marion County, IN, 46217

Enjoy your privacy w/out giving up the perks of a city – Live here & enjoy a comfortable & convenient lifestyle. Hop on the interchange at SR37 & Southport Rd – go anywhere in metro area! Min.to dtwn Indy&Indy Intern.Airport; blocks from shopping, dining&parks. Private entr.twnhm w/spacious 2-car att.sits on a tree-lined rear yd-perfect for pets.You’ll love the 10’x10’ screened porch+patio for morning java&entertaining friends! Open kit.w/SSrefrig.42” cabs&dining liv.areas on main&upper lev-new vinyl plank/new carpet.Main level-9’ clgs!Newer A/C unit.Almost 1,800sf-lg loft,2BR ea w/walk-in,mstr w/jetted jac&sep shower,dbl sink 2.5 BA.Low mo.fee:water,sewer,Clbhse,pool,lawncare,ext.bldg maint.professional management, snow and trash removal.
MARION COUNTY, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Three free events July 15 at Brown Planetarium

After their first run of shows July 1, Brown Planetarium is once again offering three different shows July 15, 2022, for free. All three shows run back-to-back-to-back, with the first beginning at 3:30 p.m. The following is the name and a brief description of each show:. Destination Mars. 3:30 p.m....
MUNCIE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Linne's Bakery and Cafe has new owners

There are now new owners of a Shelbyville downtown business. Many would call the business a staple in their daily diet. Linne's Bakery and Cafe posted the following announcement on the business Facebook page:. Good evening friends of Linnes Bakery and Moore... I want to share my heart with you,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy