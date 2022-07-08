ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Why not just say you hate the guy?' NPR is slammed for 'tasteless' tweet calling ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after he was assassinated during walk

 4 days ago

Taxpayer-funded radio network NPR has been slammed for dismissing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after the ex-leader's assassination.

'Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during his campaign speech Friday in western Japan,' NPR tweeted in a Friday report that was later deleted.

The once-respected network - now famed for its obsession with woke issues that have turned many listeners off - was immediately condemned for its choice of words.

'Divisive arch-conservative' also appeared in copy supplied by wire agency the Associated Press, which has itself faced allegations of a recent woke takeover.

'Why not just say you hate the guy,' Tim Young, Washington Times columnist said in response to NPR.

Others called for the news publication to be defunded.

'It's ENRAGING that taxpayer funded @npr would say such TERRIBLE things about Shinzo Abe,' U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson said. 'He was one of America’s STRONGEST defenders, so it’s not surprising that liberal NPR would post this. NPR is government funded anti-American propaganda. Time to end this garbage & DEFUND NPR!

Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes added, 'We taxpayers fund this propaganda. Time to defund NPR.'

Meanwhile, a lawyer who shares her conservative views on Twitter was quick to blast NPR calling the organization 'pathetic.'

'NPR referring to Japan’s most popular PM, who won his elections by large margins, as “divisive” indicates the inability of media outlets to genuinely report any longer,' Erielle Davidson said. 'Everything is a mural for their projection. So pathetic and so sad.'

NPR has hit the headlines in recent years for its fixation on stories on issues including race, policing and transgenderism, usually told from an obviously-progressive and biased slant.

Its use of the divisive phrase 'pregnant people' has mushroomed in the wake of the ending of Roe v. Wade, despite the term enraging many women - both liberal and conservative - who feel that it erases them to appease a small minority.

In May, it was revealed that it was encouraging staff at its Washington DC headquarters to tattle on each other if they refused to wear face masks properly.

It continues to push a mask mandate on office-based staff, even though the nation's capital imposes no such rule, and most workplaces have since done away with it.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister who served a total of nine years over two terms.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, and a navy veteran, was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder shortly after pulling the trigger. He has since confessed to the crime saying he did it because he was 'dissatisfied' with Abe, police said.

Abe was about to begin his speech when he was approached by Yamagami from behind and shot twice.

Yamagami was immediately tackled by officers while other performed life saving measures on Abe.

Shinzo Abe was about to give a campaign speech when he was shot twice in the back by Tetsuya Yamagami
Abe's body guards instantly tackled Yamagami. He later confessed to the shooting Abe, blaming his actions on being 'dissatisfied' with the ex-prime minister 
Life performing measures were performed on Abe before he was rushed to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries

Prime Minister Kishida called the shooting an attack on 'the foundation of democracy.'

'I would like to use the most extreme words available to condemn this act,' he said.

The shooting shook Japan as the country prides itself on low levels of violent crime.

