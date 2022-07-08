Ice Cream Outbreak

The lymphatic system plays a vital role in upkeeping our overall health. It’s part of the immune system and is a complex network of tissues, organs, and vessels. Its role in the body is to maintain fluid balance and absorb fats and fat-soluble nutrients within our digestive system. If it gets blocked, it can sometimes lead to negative health problems. Lymphatic drainage massage, also known as manual lymphatic drainage, has risen in popularity for its ability to relieve the swelling that occurs during medical treatment or when illness blocks your lymphatic system. Lymphatic drainage massage involves gently manipulating specific areas of your body to help lymph move to an area with working lymph vessels.

