ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Ice Cream Outbreak

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida-based ice creamery that has been linked to a listeria outbreak is refusing to issue a recall. The folks at the CDC haven’t been my favorites in the last couple of years but if there were ever a time to step in, it’s now. I’m Tomi...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicalXpress

Mask wearing amplifies harms of smoking

Smoking traditional or non-combustible cigarettes while wearing a surgical mask results in a two-fold rise in exhaled carbon monoxide and impaired blood vessel function compared to non-mask periods. That's the finding of research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. "The study suggests...
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Linked to Liver Cancer

Greater consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is linked to a higher risk of developing liver cancer in women after menopause, according to a new study presented at Nutrition 2022 Live Online, the annual conference of the American Society for Nutrition, and described in a press release from the organization. Drinking sugar-sweetened...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
Health Digest

How To Properly Put In Eye Drops

If you think eye drops are only good for the occasional bout of dry eyes, you'd be mistaken. While eye drops can certainly help relieve mild discomfort such as itching or redness, they can also be used as medicine by a professional eye doctor (per WebMD). Let's take a look — so to speak — at the different ways eye drops can be used to help take care of our vision.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

Home Remedies and Natural Treatment for Diverticulitis Symptoms

Diverticulitis and diverticulosis are together called diverticular disease. Diverticulosis is when small pouches form in the lining of the colon. These outpouchings (diverticula) usually don’t cause any problems. But they can become inflamed (diverticulitis) and then lead to pain and other symptoms. In some cases, a diverticulitis flare-up might...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
princesspinkygirl.com

Copycat Sonic Slush

Recipe is so quick and easy to make at home and is a refreshing sweet treat for cooling off in summertime heat. It takes less than 5 minutes to blend ice-cold water, sugar, and your favorite flavored packet of powder and recreate your own version of the best Sonic slush.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

The Types Of Estrogen Explained

The most common perception of estrogen is that it is a reproductive hormone in women. It should be noted, however, that men also produce estrogen. Although men produce estrogen at lower levels than women, their bodies require the hormone to function properly. Men with high estrogen levels may experience erectile...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
Science Focus

What is sleep inertia?

It's sometimes referred to as the transitional state between sleep and waking. Sleep inertia is the groggy state we sometimes experience upon waking. It is most noteworthy during the first 15 to 30 minutes after we wake up. During this state our cognitive functioning dips – something which improves once we have been awake for a while.
SCIENCE
Thrillist

Plant-Based Yogurt Recalled Nationwide Because It May Have Glass in It

If you have recently purchased plant-based yogurt, you need to go and check your fridge. According to Food Safety News, Eat Real Foods LLC is recalling six flavors of Culina yogurt because there is potentially glass in the food. In total, 13,725 cases of the plant-based yogurt were distributed nationwide.
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Health Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage

The lymphatic system plays a vital role in upkeeping our overall health. It’s part of the immune system and is a complex network of tissues, organs, and vessels. Its role in the body is to maintain fluid balance and absorb fats and fat-soluble nutrients within our digestive system. If it gets blocked, it can sometimes lead to negative health problems. Lymphatic drainage massage, also known as manual lymphatic drainage, has risen in popularity for its ability to relieve the swelling that occurs during medical treatment or when illness blocks your lymphatic system. Lymphatic drainage massage involves gently manipulating specific areas of your body to help lymph move to an area with working lymph vessels.
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

Basil: Nutrition, Health Benefits, Uses, and More

Basil is a flavorful herb that is used widely in many different types of cuisines. In addition to being an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, basil also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are good for your health. Learn about the nutritional benefits and uses of basil. What is...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Listeria#Ice Cream Maker#Cdc#Food Drink#Food Safety#Foxnewscommentary Com
Psych Centra

The Ongoing Challenges of Schizophrenia

Persistent symptoms, medication side effects, and higher rates of substance use are a few of the challenges of schizophrenia. Over the last several decades, our understanding of schizophrenia has increased significantly. Several effective medications, such as atypical antipsychotics, have been developed to manage symptoms of psychosis, allowing for greater functioning...
MENTAL HEALTH
102.5 The Bone

‘Centaurus’: WHO is tracking new COVID-19 sublineage

A new sublineage of the omicron version of COVID-19 is being monitored by the World Health Organization and has been identified in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A spokesperson for the CDC told Fortune.com on Thursday that the subvariant that some are calling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailypaws.com

Primal Pet Foods Recalls 1 Lot of Frozen Dog Food Because of Potential Listeria Contamination

Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot of its frozen beef patty dog food after a sample tested positive for listeria. The food in question is the Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula that come in 6-pound bags. In its recall notice, the company said the 66 cases—396 bags of food—were distributed in late April to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia in Canada. The orange bags were sold in retailers' freezer sections.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

Anti-seizure medication has a new target

An anti-seizure medication acts on unexpected molecular targets, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Designed to target AMPA receptors in the brain, the medication—called perampanel—turns out to also modulate kainate receptors, according to Geoffrey Swanson, Ph.D., professor of Pharmacology and senior author of the study.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Might See More Imported Baby Formula In Stores Soon

If you have a child, or even a social media account, you've heard about the nationwide baby formula shortage. The issues began within the global supply chain due to COVID-19 and have continued to worsen because of labor shortages and a formula recall, according to Good Housekeeping. With 40% of baby formula supplies out of stock, frightened parents have been hopping between stores to find formula and reaching out to the community for help.
HEALTH
therecipecritic.com

Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This copycat Starbucks Pink Drink is the most refreshing drink you will have all season! It’s so light and delicious that I bet you will want one every day this summer!
RECIPES
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Fox News

767K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy