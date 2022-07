Click here to read the full article. More iterations of the acclaimed Bape Sta sneaker are releasing soon. The beloved streetwear brand A Bathing Ape announced on Instagram yesterday that a trio of new Bape Sta colorways will hit stores before week’s end. Bape also shared teaser images for the latest series of colorways including the inspiration behind each of the makeups. The first of the three styles will don a mixture of blue, yellow and green hues throughout the entirety of the shoe’s patent leather upper and based on the background of the photo shared, it references the colors of Brazil....

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO