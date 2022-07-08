ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Emotional moment ‘walking skeleton’ dog who survived by eating toothpaste is reunited with her rescuer two years on

By Kate Jackson
 3 days ago

THIS is the heartwarming moment a rescued dog is reunited with the charity worker who saved her life.

The emotional footage shows Honey’s amazing reaction at meeting RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe two years after she found the pet “hours away from death” in an empty, squalid home.

Rescued dog Honey covered RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe in kisses Credit: RSPCA
Honey was a 'walking skeleton' when she was found starving to death in a filthy house Credit: RSPCA

Honey had been abandoned in a filthy home in Derbyshire, where the Husky-type cross survived by drinking toilet water and eating toothpaste.

Rachel, who reached the poor pooch by getting into the house through a kitchen window, with help of the local police, described Honey as a “walking skeleton".

Rachel said: “She was grossly underweight. The outline of every rib could be seen through the fur, as could the spine and hip bones.

“The vet told me she was hours away from death.”

At the time of her rescue, in January 2020, Honey weighed just 1.3st - less than a third of the 4.7st a healthy dog of the same breed would weigh.

This month The Sun is highlighting the shocking rate of animal cruelty in the UK.

Reports to the RSPCA’s animal cruelty hotline increase during the summer months - meaning the charity is likely to deal with an average of three calls every minute.

In July and August, the charity expects to receive around 134,000 calls per month, many of which are from members of the public reporting instances of animals being beaten, mutilated, abandoned and killed - an increase of 44,000 per month.

Dogs are four times more likely than any other pet to be abused.

And with lockdown prompting a spike in dog ownership, coupled with the rising cost of living, the RSPCA is bracing for a spike in suffering over the next couple of months.

Two years after her rescue, Honey and Rachel were reunited - and Honey couldn’t have been happier.

Rachel said: “I have heard that sometimes dogs will seem to recall and recognise those who have helped them in the past - and it really did seem like Honey remembered me and what had happened.

“As soon as I appeared through the door she ran up to me and gave me an amazing welcome. She was jumping up, kissing my face and wouldn’t stop fussing with me. It was very emotional as I formed such a close bond with her at the time.”

The difference in Honey was clear to see.

Rachel said: “When I rescued her I had to gain access through a kitchen window and I managed to reach down over the cupboards and she was so light I managed to lift her free with one hand.”

It was revealed in a court hearing that the owner had moved away and abandoned Honey.

The Husky-type cross has since been adopted by Linda Merrill, 58, who works in hospital pharmacy, and her husband John, 59.

Linda said: “Honey’s past is firmly behind her now and she enjoys life so much.

“I am in no doubt Honey recognised her rescuer and knew she owed her life to her - she was completely besotted and throughout her time visiting our home, Honey was her constant companion giving her lots of love and fuss. It was like she was trying to say ‘I remember what you did and I am so grateful’.

“I’m so glad the RSPCA rescued her. Thanks to their hard work, Honey has a fantastic new life and we wouldn’t be without her.”

Honey weighed less than a third of what she should weigh when she was rescued Credit: RSPCA
Honey survived by drinking toilet water and eating toothpaste Credit: RSPCA
One of the rubbish-strewn rooms in the house where Honey was found Credit: RSPCA
She has been adopted by Linda and John Merrill Credit: RSPCA

Comments

Tracey McMichael
2d ago

why do people insist that animals can't remember that don't have feelings just because they are an animal. they've been around a lot longer than humans and a lot smarter that a great majority

Reply
27
guest
2d ago

Thank God for the few people who truly care and help animals. I wish God would start showing some miracles for animals and children

Reply(9)
15
Kathryn Seymour
2d ago

thank you to the couple who adopted her as well as the RSPCA Officer who rescued her. The world can be a cruel place for animals and people alike but it's those people who put animals up front and rescue them that restores my faith in humanity.

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
