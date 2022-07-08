This Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach is the Best on the East Coast
By Matt Ryan
4 days ago
According to the listing for this home on Long Beach Island, it's "[the] most talked about custom-built oceanfront estate." This massive beachfront work of art is located in Loveladies which is only 152 feet from the ocean and has had only one owner and is up for grabs for the first...
Just in case your are looking for some fun activities in the Atlantic City area this summer, 2022, here are some suggestions for you to consider. The activities that we have included are family-friendly for all ages of your family. Perhaps you thought that there wasn’t that much to do...
After 121 years in business, today is the last day for a family-owned food market here in the great Garden State. The year was 1901. New York became the first state to require license plates on automobiles. President William McKinley was shot in Buffalo, NY, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt became the 26th President. Legendary musician Louis Armstrong and entertainer Ed Sullivan were born -- oh, as was a man by the name of Walt Disney. Perhaps you have heard of him.
Hey, Atlantic City! Drip N' Scoop is reportedly expanding. Is it still opening near you?. The coffee and ice cream shop, with locations already established in Ocean City and Somers Point, still advertises it's taking over the corner of Bartram Avenue along Ventnor Ave. in A.C. I was so excited...
There's noting like taking in a great South Jersey summer day than eating out at your favorite restaurant outside on a deck or patio. Are we actually doing in more, thanks to the pandemic?. We asked local folks for their favorite places to eat outside and found some great answers!
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
The cast of 'Jersey Shore 2.0' may have begun filming in Atlantic City, but that's not going to stop the Jersey Shore OGs from partying this summer. Three cast members are set to host huge bashes in July. Angelina from the series will be hosting 'Summer Saturdays' at Kiss Kiss...
OCEAN CITY, NJ – As you come across the Ocean City Causeway or other areas of the Jersey Shore, you might be puzzled to see blue traffic signs with simple white question marks on them. But what do they mean?. It has been suggested that if you hit it,...
Well, New Jersey's plastic bag ban has been in effect for over two months now. How are you holding up?. Most people in the Garden State will tell you that aside from forgetting to grab your reusable shopping bags from the car before going into a store, the ban hasn't really been that bad. Sure, running back out for your bags is a tad inconvenient, but hey, at least you're getting your steps in, right?
There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor dining setup stolen and is looking for their loyal customers to help solve the mystery with them.
The critically-acclaimed Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, has arrived Atlantic City, and we tell you exactly where to find it. You can now get your Starry Night and Sunflowers on along the Jersey Shore in the most interactive way possible. The exhibit, brings to life 360-degree versions of artist...
July 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man doing home renovations made a surprising discovery underneath the porch area -- $1,000 in $10 and $20 bills from 1934. Rich Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, bought a 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
Where are all my 'Shark Week' fans? Discovery Channel is about to fly a huge shark blimp over the Jersey Shore!. Dubbed #EastCoastShark, the blimp is definitely going to be an attention grabber ahead of Discovery Channel's 34th annual 'Shark Week' later this month. The blimp is massive and has...
During the pandemic, it became a fun symbol to see on the road, or if you were lucky, pulling up to the front of your house to deliver food!. The "Duckmobile" may have seen it's last delivery. Jen Maslow Ford is the Duckmobile owner, driver, and Atlantic County's favorite delivery...
New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (Cape May County)- Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of...
Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiments on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County. Apparently, the top three issues in the town are sprinklers spritzing people as they're walking their dogs, people not picking up after their dogs (ya know... the poo), and people allowing their dogs to roam free without a leash. LOOK:
You've seen New Jersey's tulip farms and sunflower farms that have become seasonal favorites, but how about a soothing lavender field?. I love EVERYTHING lavender. In a vase, in a diffuser, in my laundry, sprayed on my pillows. I live for lavender!. If you're like me, you might want to...
Many in the South Jersey region have a connection to the military in one way or another. Whether you've served in one of the branches yourself, or you know someone who has, there's a strong feeling of respect and honor among South Jersey residents for those who chose to serve and protect this country.
