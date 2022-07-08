ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach is the Best on the East Coast

By Matt Ryan
 4 days ago
According to the listing for this home on Long Beach Island, it's "[the] most talked about custom-built oceanfront estate." This massive beachfront work of art is located in Loveladies which is only 152 feet from the ocean and has had only one owner and is up for grabs for the first...

