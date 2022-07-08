ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Appoints China Executive to Oversee Asia Pacific, Sources Say

By Bloomberg News
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. has changed the way it structures its management in Asia Pacific, according to...

Bloomberg

Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

Twitter Inc. has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The social media company aims to file suit early this week, according to...
Bloomberg

Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.
Bloomberg

BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc. Russia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from labor shortages will keep the pace of price growth elevated. Central banks will tighten policy until the economic pain forces them to shift direction and live with inflation. Constrained by the “hyper-politicization of everything,” policy makers will struggle to tackle the fallout.
Bloomberg

Fed Braces as Another Big US Inflation Number Looms: Eco Week

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. US inflation data in the coming week may stiffen the resolve of Federal Reserve policy makers to proceed with another big boost in interest rates later this month.
Bloomberg

ECB’s New Crisis Tool Must Surprise Markets, Bini Smaghi Says

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Central Bank’s new crisis fighting tool should have an element of surprise to be effective in combating market stress and avoiding a fragmentation of the euro area, former Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said.
Bloomberg

Dufry Set to Combine With Benettons’ Autogrill for Travel Retail

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here. Switzerland’s Dufry AG is set to reach an agreement to combine with Benetton family-controlled Autogrill SpA as early as Sunday, people familiar with the matter said, as the world’s biggest duty-free group looks to forge a major new player in travel retail.
Bloomberg

Josh Younger Explains Why the Bond Market Has Been So Volatile

The market for US Treasuries is arguably one of the most important and liquid markets in the world. But it's been experiencing a number of hiccups in recent years, such as the sudden selloff of March 2020. And in more recent weeks, yields on US government debt have also spiked as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Some of that makes sense as the central bank makes big changes to its forecast for inflation and markets adjust to the new path. But the degree of the moves has also led some traders to conclude that there's a problem in the way this huge market is functioning. So why does a market that should be pretty boring keep experiencing all this drama? On this episode, we bring back Josh Younger, Managing Director and Global Head of ALM Research and Strategy at JPMorgan, to talk about why bonds keep going through all these shocks and what can be done to minimize them.
Bloomberg

Bitcoin Is More Likely to Hit $10,000 Than $30,000, Survey Finds

Bitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse. The token is more likely to tumble to $10,000, cutting its value roughly in half, than it is to rally back to $30,000, according to 60% of the 950 investors who responded to the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Forty percent saw it going the other way. It was around $21,850 late Friday afternoon, ending the week up over 12%.
Bloomberg

US Crosses the Electric-Car Tipping Point for Mass Adoption

Many people of a certain age can recall the first time they held a smartphone. The devices were weird and expensive and novel enough to draw a crowd at parties. Then, less than a decade later, it became unusual not to own one. That same society-altering shift is happening now...
